Statue Magazine

Website: https://statuemagazine.com/
Guidelines: https://statuemagazine.com/submissions

Email address: info@statuemagazine.com

About The Publication:

“We publish fiction short stories in a magazine format.” No reprints. Responds within 4 weeks. Guidelines online.

Current Needs:

“Short stories.” Pays £80 GBP per 1,000 words. Submit ms, along with bio via email.

£80 GBP

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Send us your best story and don’t be disappointed if you don’t get accepted the first time. We love to see repeat applicants.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes

