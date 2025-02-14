Statue Magazine
Website: https://statuemagazine.com/
Guidelines: https://statuemagazine.com/submissions
Email address: info@statuemagazine.com
About The Publication:
“We publish fiction short stories in a magazine format.” No reprints. Responds within 4 weeks. Guidelines online.
Current Needs:
“Short stories.” Pays £80 GBP per 1,000 words. Submit ms, along with bio via email.
£80 GBP
Photos/Art:
Hints:
“Send us your best story and don’t be disappointed if you don’t get accepted the first time. We love to see repeat applicants.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes