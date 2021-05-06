Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation/Bugle Magazine

5705 Grant Creek Road

Missoula MT 59808

Phone: 406-523-4500

Fax:

Website: https://rmef.org/

Guidelines: https://www.rmef.org/contact/bugle-submissions

Editor: mailto:hfraley@rmef.org

Email address: mailto:Bugle-at-rmef.org

About The Publication:

“First published in 1984, Bugle magazine is one of the top conservation and hunting publications in North America. Distributed six times annually to RMEF members, the journal of Elk Country and the Hunt is the source of all things elk: hunting stories, tips and gear; the hows and whys of elk behavior; wildlife conservation and elk ecology; and natural history all while featuring stellar wildlife and landscape photography.” Bimonthly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms within 6 months of acceptance. Buys First N.A. Rights. Occasionally accepts reprints. Responds within three weeks. Guidelines available online.

Pays $0.30/word and up

Current Needs:

“The Bugle editorial staff seeks manuscripts depicting the world of elk and the hunt. Thoughtful elk hunting stories and elk-related human interest stories, including those written by women, are always high on our need list, as are essays on issues affecting hunting. Writers are advised to watch the “Call for Stories” announcements in the “Bugling Back” (letters to editor) department in each issue. Regular departments such as Situation Ethics and Hunting Is Conservation are always looking for relevant stories. We prefer non-fiction hunting pieces in which the hunter’s satisfaction lies at least as much in appreciation for elk and other wildlife—and for wild country and the total outdoors experience—as in shooting a large bull. Sometimes the sheer difficulty or novelty of a hunt—and/or a writer’s style, tone or sense of humor—attracts our interest. We will evaluate your story based on content, writing quality and our needs for the coming year. This process may take several months. Stories we use generally range from 750-4,500 words. CONSERVATION, NATURAL HISTORY AND WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT ESSAYS AND ARTICLES – One of our goals at Bugle magazine is to help educate members about habitat conservation, natural history and wildlife management. We seek to publish an array of elk-related conservation articles and essays from a diversity of writers—from wildlife professionals who write well, and professional writers knowledgeable about wildlife and conservation. We accept unsolicited manuscripts, but prefer queries. Generally, articles range from 1,500-4,500 words.” Pays $0.30/word and up. Submit query by email.

Photos/Art:

“Note availability, but not required. Payment depends on size and quantity, package rates.”

Hints:

“*Read Bugle – This is the best thing you can do. To get an idea of what kinds of hunting stories we publish, read a full year’s worth of Bugle. See how your story compares.

*Have an angle – I’m sure you had a great time on your hunt, but ask yourself, why am I writing this story? All good ones have a point. Possible angles can be hunting heritage, situation ethics, women in elk country, lessons learned, etc. Make your piece more than a hunting tale.

*Keep a journal – You think you will remember all the details, but chances are you won’t. It’s unlikely you’ll forget about the 6×6 you killed, but what about the branch you stepped on that almost blew it? How about that feeling in your stomach when you thought you missed? These details help give life to the story. Write them down.

*Include your contact info – In school, leaving your name off a test got you an ‘F.’ Here, it just makes my job frustrating. Let me know who wrote the story. Are you on a RMEF committee? Did you grow up hunting? You’d be surprised how an interesting bio helps you stand out.

*Be patient – I receive hundreds of submissions every year. We publish around 10 percent of those. I will read your story, but it may take me up to a year to make a decision.

*Hit our soft spot – If your hunt takes place on land RMEF has opened to the public, mention that in an email. If it takes place on land we’ve enhanced, tell us. We like to hear feedback like that and it’s possible you can easily weave that into the story.

*Anticipate our needs – We’re creatures of habit. Every year, we have a bowhunting special section, along with numerous special sections. Keep an eye out in the Call for Stories box in Bugling Back. That’s where we offer writing prompts and ideas for potential special sections.

*Forget the How-to article – When we run the occasional how-to piece, it’s typically very specific and done by our editors in-house. Always send us a query if you think you have a how-to story idea we will want.

*Label fiction – The vast majority of submissions I receive are considered non-fiction. If you have an amalgamation of events that occurred over a lifetime and make them into one hunt, I consider that fiction. Please label it. Be honest.

*Just Ask – In a timely fashion, I respond to every phone call and email that comes to me. If you have a question, just ask it.

Welcomes New Writers: Yes