Ride Texas Magazine

3439 Westminster Ave.

Dallas TX 75205

Phone: (469)346-0194

Fax:

Website:

Guidelines:

Editor: Reynolds Mansson

Email address: reyn@ridetexas.com

About The Publication:

“Since 1998 RIDE TEXAS has been the definitive guide on where to go and what to do for motorcycle travelers interested in Texas and surrounding state destinations. We ONLY accept stories from motorcycle riders with photographs. We generally do not use post-event stories. We do use pre-event stories. We are a travel magazine targeting active and affluent motorcycle riders.” Quarterly. Pays 30 days after publication. Publishes ms 90 days after acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds within 10 days. Guidelines available by email.

Pays $200-$300/feature article with photos, $75-$100/event preview, and $100-$200/other.

Current Needs:

“We are always looking for new perspectives but the writer must be a motorcycle rider.” Pays $200-$300/feature article with photos, $75-$100/event preview, and $100-$200/other. Features run around 1,500 words. Submit resume with sample of motorcycle travel story via email.

$200-$300/feature article with photos, $75-$100/event preview, and $100-$200/other.

Photos/Art:

“Must be your work or a partner’s work. All stories must have accompanying images. High resolution for print use.”

Hints:

“If you don’t ride a motorcycle, we will not accept your submission. Photos need to have motorcycles in them, at least half. If you live in Texas or the story is about Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Colorado, or Louisiana we are most likely to be interested.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes