Raleigh Review Literary & Arts Magazine

P.O. Box 6725

Raleigh NC 27628

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://www.raleighreview.org

Guidelines: https://www.raleighreview.org/submit.html

Editor: Landon Houle and Bryce Emley, Editors

Email address:

About The Publication:

“Raleigh Review is a nonprofit magazine of poetry, short fiction, and art, offering accessible works of experience that are emotionally and intellectually complex. At Raleigh Review we believe that great literature inspires empathy by allowing us to see the world through the eyes of our neighbors, whether across the street or across the globe. Our mission is to foster the creation and availability of accessible yet provocative contemporary literature through our biannual magazine as well as through workshops, readings, and other community events. Further Guidance on Submissions: Please note, we do not accept submissions to Raleigh Review via email or US postal service in most cases. They must go through Submittable. See Submission Guidelines for details. We understand these are difficult times. We plan to launch a detailed application every December for those writers who cannot swing the small fee to submit. Besides receiving the necessary approval for a fee free waiver to submit to our general submission category, the only exception to the submissions via Submittable only rule is inmates in correctional institutions may use the mailing address below to send us one submission per reading period via US Post. Follow the general submission guidelines, and please only send the work and your return address in this case. We welcome your submissions to Raleigh Review though we ask that you adhere to our submission guidelines as well as to the policy in the above paragraphs.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 800 print, and 13K digital. Biannual. Pays on publication. Publishes ms approximately 4 months after acceptance. Buys first rights. No reprints. Response time varies. Sample articles available online. Subscription $50/year. Guidelines online at https://www.raleighreview.org/submit.html.

Pays $15 flat fee.

Current Needs:

“Poetry & flash fiction (at all times), flash nonfiction (at times), short fiction (at times), visual art (at times). See our guidelines for more details.” Pays flat fee of $15/article, no minimum word count and up to 7500 words for short fiction. Submit complete ms by email.

$15.00

Photos/Art:

“As needed. See our guidelines.”

Hints:

“For answers to these questions and more, read the interviews linked here:

https://www.raleighreview.org/history.html.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes