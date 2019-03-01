Radish Fiction

335 Madison Avenue

New York NY 10017

Phone: (929)262-8241

Fax:

Website: https://www.radishfiction.com

Guidelines: https://www.radishfiction.com/writer.html

Editor: Jan Rosenberg

Email address: jan@radishfiction.com

About The Publication:

“Radish is an exciting mobile fiction platform for serialized storytelling. Our wide variety of stories are published and read in bite-sized installments optimized for smartphone readers. It’s the literary equivalent of addictive TV dramas, right on your phone!” Pays on acceptance. Publishes no more than a month after acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds within one week. Subscriptions available online or their app on iOS and Google Play stores. Guidelines available by email or online at https://www.radishfiction.com/writer.html.

Current Needs:

“Radish Fiction, a mobile app for serial fiction, is hiring freelance writers who can effectively write in the serial-form for Romance, YA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Paranormal, and other genres. We welcome novelists, screenwriters, playwrights, podcasters, television writers, comic book writers, and graphic novelists to apply. We have developed original story concepts and detailed outlines for several fiction projects, broken up into ‘seasons’ of twenty 1500-word chapters. We will commission writing samples from applicants if we find their material suitable for these projects and give them the outlines and writing prompts. Those who best capture the requirements below will be hired to write the full seasons. Requirements: Ability to write in a serialized style (bite-size chapters with very strong hooks and cliffhangers); Ability to write engaging prose, fast-paced action and snappy dialogue; Ability to write in a commercial and dramatic style; Interest in romantic fiction and commercial genre fiction (Romance, YA, Science Fiction, Fantasy, Thriller, etc.); Writers should be confident writing inclusive works with a diverse cast of characters for our international readership. If interested, please send a resume and a previous commercial fiction prose writing sample to jan@radishfiction.com. *Please label your resume as LASTNAME_FIRSTNAME _RESUME and LASTNAME_FIRST_NAME_SAMPLE and send them in PDF format. Writing samples that are not in PDF form will not be considered.” Pays $50 for 1,500-2,000 words. Larger projects can be 30K-40K words. Submit resume with previous commercial fiction prose writing samples in PDF format.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Please do not submit non-prose samples and/or nonfiction. Writers who submit fiction already written in the serial format will have priority in having their work reviewed first. Take a look at our app and see what we publish to get a sense of the format and pace that we look for and feel free to reach out if you have any questions before sending your sample.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes