Now What?

P.O. Box 33677

Denver CO 80233

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://nowwhat.cog7.org/

Guidelines: http://nowwhat.cog7.org/Send_Us_Your_Story/

Editor: Sherri Langton, Associate Editor.

Email address: bibleadvocate-at-cog7.org

About The Publication:

“Now What? is a monthly e-zine aimed at the unchurched that addresses the “felt needs” of people. Each issue centers on a personal experience, with optional objective articles related to the topic if the author provides them. Stories show an individual’s struggle that either led them to faith in Christ or deepened their walk with God.” Welcomes new writers. Guidelines online

Pays $25-$65 for 1,000-1,500 words. Submit query by email.

Current Needs:

“We are always looking for personal experiences on nearly any topic except miscarriages. We’ve run a lot of those. Basically, whatever is on a writer’s heart that they can write passionately about, is what we want to read. We look for fiction techniques in storytelling, not chronological reporting of events.”

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Sometimes we receive fiction submissions, but we don’t publish fiction. Also, many writers tend to just tell about an event that happened in their lives. They don’t use dialogue, scenes, conflict, etc. or show us the action. If a writer has a good idea but it doesn’t hit the mark, I will work with them on revisions so they can have a publishable story.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes