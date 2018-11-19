Indian Life
P.O. Box 3765, Redwood Post Office
Winnipeg Manitoba, Canada R2W 3R6
Phone: (204) 661-9333
Fax:
Website: http://www.newspaper.indianlife.org
Guidelines:
Editor: Jim Uttley, Editor.
Email address: ilm.editor-at-indianlife.org
About The Publication:
“We are a bi-monthly Native North American newspaper whose purpose is to present good news of what’s happening across Indian Country.” 20% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 14K Bimonthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms two months after acceptance. Buys first rights. No reprints. Responds within six weeks. Sample copy available for $3.50. Subscription $18. Guidelines available online.
Current Needs:
“Authentic stories of Native Americans who have a challenging life story, whose life has been transformed by Jesus Christ.” Pays $0.15/word up to $175 for 500-2000 words.
Photos/Art:
Pays $50/photo.
Hints:
“We give preference to Native American writers. However, we are open to anyone who can write news or feature articles that portray Native people in a positive light.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes