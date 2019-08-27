Escapees

100 Rainbow Drive

Livingston TX 77351

Phone: 936-327-8873

Fax: 396-327–4388

Website: https://www.escapees.com

Guidelines: https://www.escapees.com/education/escapees-magazine/submissions/

Editor: Tammy Johnson, Editor

Email address: editor@escapees.com

About The Publication:

“Escapees magazine contributors are RVers interested in sharing the RV lifestyle. Our audience includes full and part-time RVers, RVing snowbirds (those who travel south for the winter), and anyone considering extensive travel. Escapees members have varying levels of RVing experience; therefore, the magazine looks for a wide variety of material typically not found in conventional RV magazines. We welcome submissions on all phases of RV life and for all age demographics. Escapees RV Club members range in age from younger RVers, with or without children, who are working from the road, to retirees. A large majority of members live in their motorhomes, fifth-wheel trailers, or travel trailers, on a full-time basis. Popular topics are mechanical/technical, RV modifications and conversions, lifestyle issues and tips.”

Current Needs:

“Tips, hints, technical troubleshooting, DIY projects, mods, and RV-friendly destination travel spots.” Pays flat fee of $100-$200 for features up to 1,500 words, and $50-$100 for short fillers of 100-500 words. “Submit completed article with any accompanying photos, graphics, or illustrations. Only complete articles will be considered. Include bio.”

Photos/Art:

“High resolution and unedited.” Pays $200/cover photo, interior photos vary.

Hints:

“Poetry, travel blogs/diaries, foreign travel stories and fiction stories are rarely published in Escapees magazine. Material must be informational and supportive of part or full-time RVers.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes