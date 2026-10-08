Epoch Magazine

251 Goldwin Smith Hall, Cornell University

Ithaca NY 14853

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://www.epochliterary.com/

Guidelines: https://www.epochliterary.com/submit

Editor: J. Robert Lennon, Editor

Email address:

About The Publication:

**This publication uses SUBMITTABLE to accept submissions. SUBMITTABLE charges writers to submit their work.**

EPOCH magazine publishes fiction, poetry, essays, cartoons, screenplays, graphic art, and graphic fiction. In continuous publication since 1947, the magazine is edited by faculty in the Department of English Program in Creative Writing at Cornell University. EPOCH appears three times per year: in September, January, and May.” Welcomes new writers. Pays on publication. Publishes ms approximately 6 months after acceptance. Buys First Serial Rights. No reprints. Guidelines online.

Pays $100-$500

Current Needs:

“Quality literary fiction, poetry and essays.” Pays $100-$500 for poetry, prose, and comics. Submit complete manuscript by mail, or via Submittable.

Pays $50/poem and up to $150/article.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Send your very best literary work.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes