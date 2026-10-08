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Epoch Magazine

October 8, 2026 2 Comments

Epoch Magazine
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Epoch Magazine
251 Goldwin Smith Hall, Cornell University
Ithaca NY 14853

Phone:
Fax:
Website: https://www.epochliterary.com/
Guidelines: https://www.epochliterary.com/submit

Editor: J. Robert Lennon, Editor
Email address:

About The Publication:

**This publication uses SUBMITTABLE to accept submissions. SUBMITTABLE charges writers to submit their work.**

EPOCH magazine publishes fiction, poetry, essays, cartoons, screenplays, graphic art, and graphic fiction. In continuous publication since 1947, the magazine is edited by faculty in the Department of English Program in Creative Writing at Cornell University. EPOCH appears three times per year: in September, January, and May.” Welcomes new writers. Pays on publication. Publishes ms approximately 6 months after acceptance. Buys First Serial Rights. No reprints. Guidelines online.

Pays $100-$500

Current Needs:

“Quality literary fiction, poetry and essays.” Pays $100-$500 for poetry, prose, and comics. Submit complete manuscript by mail, or via Submittable.

Pays $50/poem and up to $150/article.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Send your very best literary work.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes

2 Responses to "Epoch Magazine"

  1. R K Vyas  June 28, 2022 at 6:22 am

    How can I get my short published?

    Reply
    • By Angela Hoy - Publisher of WritersWeekly.com  June 28, 2022 at 12:35 pm

      Please contact the publication directly using the information in the post above.

      Reply

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