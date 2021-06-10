Epoch Magazine

251 Goldwin Smith Hall, Cornell University

Ithaca NY 14853

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://www.epoch.cornell.edu/

Guidelines: https://english.cornell.edu/epoch-magazine-0

Editor:

Email address:

About The Publication:

“EPOCH magazine publishes fiction, poetry, essays, cartoons, screenplays, graphic art, and graphic fiction. In continuous publication since 1947, the magazine is edited by faculty in the Department of English Program in Creative Writing at Cornell University. EPOCH appears three times per year: in September, January, and May.” Welcomes new writers. Pays on publication. Publishes ms approximately 6 months after acceptance. Buys First Serial Rights. No reprints.

Pays $50/poem and up to $150/article.

Current Needs:

“Quality literary fiction, poetry and essays.” Pays $50/poem and up to $150/article. Submit complete manuscript by mail only.

Pays $50/poem and up to $150/article.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Send your very best literary work.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes