Deer & Deer Hunting Magazine

About The Publication:
“America’s first and foremost publication for white-tailed deer hunters and enthusiasts. Behavior, biology and scientific research.” Welcomes new writers. Publishes 11 issues a year. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within 6 months of acceptance. Buys all rights. Occasionally accepts reprints. Responds within two weeks. Request sample PDF by email. Guidelines online.
Current Needs:
“Science-based research (peer-reviewed) articles.” Pays $300-$700/article of 1,200-2,500 words. Submit queries or articles on spec. by email.
“Most common mistake is not knowing the publication. DDH is highly vertical with a distinct reader base.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes