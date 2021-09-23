Deer & Deer Hunting Magazine

1990 Godfrey Drive

Waupaca WI 54981

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://www.deeranddeerhunting.com/

Guidelines: https://www.deeranddeerhunting.com/article-index/writers

Editor: Daniel Schmidt, VP – Media 350

Email address: dan.schmidt@media360LLC.com

About The Publication:

“America’s first and foremost publication for white-tailed deer hunters and enthusiasts. Behavior, biology and scientific research.” Welcomes new writers. Publishes 11 issues a year. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within 6 months of acceptance. Buys all rights. Occasionally accepts reprints. Responds within two weeks. Request sample PDF by email. Guidelines online.

Pays $300-$700/article of 1,200-2,500 words

Current Needs:

“Science-based research (peer-reviewed) articles.” Pays $300-$700/article of 1,200-2,500 words. Submit queries or articles on spec. by email.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Most common mistake is not knowing the publication. DDH is highly vertical with a distinct reader base.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes