Cutting Tool Engineering

March 17, 2020 No Comments

Cutting Tool Engineering
Cutting Tool Engineering
1 Northfield Plaza, Suite 240
Northfield IL 60093

Phone: 847-714-0175
Fax:
Website: https://www.ctemag.com/
Guidelines:

Editor: Alan Richter, Editor
Email address: alanr@ctemedia.com

About The Publication:

“We cover the cutting and grinding of metal to produce parts.”

Pays $0.50-$1.00/word for 600-2,000 words

Current Needs:

“Targeted article ideas.” Pays $0.50-$1.00/word for 600-2,000 words.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Common mistakeis “not having an idea that can be developed into an article.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes

