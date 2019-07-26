Buckmasters Whitetail Magazine
10350 Hwy 80 E
Montgomery AL 36124-4022
Phone: 800-240-3337
Fax: 334-215-3535
Website: http://www.buckmasters.com
Guidelines:
Editor: Ken Piper, Executive Editor
Email address: loconnor@buckmasters.com
About The Publication:
“We publish stories about trophy buck harvests; our primary goal is to help readers become better hunters. Story categories: Deer Tales, How-To, Deer Biology/Behavior, Destination.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 198K. 6 issues/year. Pays on publication. Publishes 6-12 months after acceptance. Buys 1st North American rights. Accepts reprints. Responds 30 days or less. Subscription $19.95. Guidelines by email.
Current Needs:
“Any story that meets our requirements.” Pays up to $600 for an 1,800-word article with photos. Submit query or complete manuscript plus images by email to kpiper@buckmasters.com or bwmeditorial@gmail.com.
Photos/Art:
“At least two publishable images expected.”
Hints:
“We prefer AP style.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes