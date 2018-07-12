Boulevard Magazine

“Boulevard’s mission is to publish the finest in contemporary fiction and poetry as well as definitive essays on the arts and culture, and to publish a diversity of writers who exhibit an original sensibility. It is our conviction that creative and critical work should be presented in a variegated yet coherent ensemble—as a boulevard, which contains in one place the best a community has to offer.” Biannual. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 4-8 months after acceptance. Buys First North American rights. No reprints. Responds within 4 months. Subscription $16. “All subscriptions start with the forthcoming issue. The double-issue spring edition of Boulevard is mailed out the first week of April, and the single-issue fall edition of Boulevard is mailed the first week of September.

“We’re currently accepting poetry, fiction, translation, and essay submissions.” Pays $100-$300 for prose; $25-$250 for poetry. “We accept works up to 8,000 words. We accept poems of up to 200 lines.” Submit “complete ms. including the name and contact information of the author per the guidelines.

“Please be sure your work is fully proofread and publishable before you send it.”

