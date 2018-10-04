Bear Deluxe Magazine

810 SE Belmont, Studio 5

Portland OR 97214

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.orlo.org/

Guidelines: https://orlo.org/participate

Editor: Tom Webb, Editor in Chief; Casey Bush, Senior Editor; Susan Wickstrom, Senior Editor

Email address: bear-at-orlo.org

About The Publication:

“The Bear Deluxe Magazine is a semiannual publication looking at place-based themes through a magazine format of journalism, creative nonfiction, essays, interviews, poetry, fiction and reviews.” Welcomes new writers. 50% freelance. Circ. 44K. Biannually. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within three months of acceptance. Buys first rights and online rights for one year. Accepts some reprints. Responds within three months. Sample copy available by mail for $5. Subscription $10, $16 Canada, $20 other. Guidelines online at https://orlo.org/participate.

Current Needs:

“Well-researched journalism and creative nonfiction. Pay rate is determined according to length and research involved. Generally around $0.15/word. Or $75-$400 for fiction and nonfiction. $40 per poem.” Submit query by mail.

Photos/Art:

“Generally about $40/photo.”

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes