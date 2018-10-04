Bear Deluxe Magazine
810 SE Belmont, Studio 5
Portland OR 97214
Phone:
Fax:
Website: http://www.orlo.org/
Guidelines: https://orlo.org/participate
Editor: Tom Webb, Editor in Chief; Casey Bush, Senior Editor; Susan Wickstrom, Senior Editor
Email address: bear-at-orlo.org
About The Publication:
“The Bear Deluxe Magazine is a semiannual publication looking at place-based themes through a magazine format of journalism, creative nonfiction, essays, interviews, poetry, fiction and reviews.” Welcomes new writers. 50% freelance. Circ. 44K. Biannually. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within three months of acceptance. Buys first rights and online rights for one year. Accepts some reprints. Responds within three months. Sample copy available by mail for $5. Subscription $10, $16 Canada, $20 other. Guidelines online at https://orlo.org/participate.
Current Needs:
“Well-researched journalism and creative nonfiction. Pay rate is determined according to length and research involved. Generally around $0.15/word. Or $75-$400 for fiction and nonfiction. $40 per poem.” Submit query by mail.
Photos/Art:
“Generally about $40/photo.”
Hints:
Welcomes New Writers: Yes