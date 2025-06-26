What We Traded for Homemade Quiche and Dill Pickles

ALERT! ONLY 3 WEEKS UNTIL START-TIME FOR THE SUMMER, 2025 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST! Only 500 participants permitted so sign up today if you want to play!

Our neighbor sent me this picture the other day:

She said it was on their porch and that her husband was out of town. In neighbor-speak, that means, “I need to borrow your husband RIGHT NOW!!!”

I poked my head out the back door, and hollered four words to Brian, “Melissa needs you! Snake!”

Oh, if you’d been able to see the gleeful look in his eyes! He instantly detached the trailer thingie from his 4-wheeler, jumped on it, revved the engine, and took off! He already had a hoe strapped to the front of the 4-wheeler because he’d been working in the garden.

He was back just 15 minutes later. It was a non-venomous snake. He picked it up, and relocated it to her woods. She was eternally grateful, and gave us some of her delicious homemade quiche and a huge jar of homemade dill pickles in trade. YUM!!!

We are (pretty much) recovered from Covid. We just have a lingering cough and my nose won’t stop running. But, all of the other symptoms are gone. Thank you all for your prayers!!! 🙂

