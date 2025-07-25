We Are DROWNING in Blueberries!

We have lived on top of Sand Mountain for four years now. When we got here, it was Spring, and Brian spent weeks building raised beds so we could have a large garden.

We are blessed to also have hundreds of blackberry bushes (I’m not a fan of the thorns), and also two large blueberry bushes.

During year one, we had TONS of blackberries and blueberries. We also had more fireflies than I’d ever seen anywhere in my life. We also had LOTS of rabbits!

The second year, we had a few blackberries, very few blueberries, and fewer fireflies. And, we hardly saw any bunnies at all.

During year three, it was even worse all around.

However, this year (and I have no idea why), we once again have an overabundance of blackberries, blueberries, fireflies, and rabbits. The rest of the garden is doing great, too! Perhaps it’s because we had copious amounts of rain in the spring, and that the hot weather arrived later than normal.

Whatever the reason, we are so very thankful to God for our tremendous blessings! Brian created an amazing venison recipe with blueberry sauce. Yum!!!

Last weekend, Max and Mason came over for dinner, as they do every Sunday. After dinner, I gave them each a bowl and they happily walked outside to help with the blueberry harvest. The picture above this post shows their haul for the day! 🙂

And, as I’m writing this, Brian is out there right now picking even more! We can’t possibly eat them fast enough so we freeze or dehydrate them in batches so we’ll be able to eat them year round.

And, what about the rabbits? We have so many that they’re not even afraid of us anymore. They will literally sit in MY green bean bed, munching on MY green beans (my favorite veggie), and they won’t dart away until I’m almost close enough to grab them. I’ll get my revenge come mid-November! That’s when rabbit season starts (we have traps) and Brian’s rabbit pie is my favorite dish!

Even our neighbor’s son asked when rabbit season starts. He loves rabbit pie, too!

RELATED

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

Read More News From The Home Office