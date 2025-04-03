What Did That Otherworldly (?) Voice on Our Podcast Say???

DON’T FORGET! This Saturday, 4/5/25, is the Spring, 2025 24-Hour Short Story Contest!!!

We have officially released the first two episodes of the WritersWeekly podcast! 🙂

Episode 2 has a BIG SURPRISE! We didn’t know about it until we listened to the recording later. It’s a mysterious voice, louder than mine! What do YOU think it said? Brian and I were the only two in the entire building and our dogs were upstairs.

If you simply can not WAIT to hear the weird voice, and determine what YOU think it’s saying (it’s creepy!), go to Episode 2 and fast forward to the 14:00 mark. It talks at around 14:04. Get ready for some goosebumps!

WHAT DO YOU THINK IT SAID?? Post your thoughts in the comments box below!

By the way, our recording studio is in our basement apartment. That’s where we sleep when there are tornadoes nearby. Now I’m weighing what’s more disconcerting… That voice or a tornado??? 😉

Remember that the podcast syndicates all list the newest ones up top so be sure to go to Episode 1 first if you haven’t listened yet. Please note that the “in just” mention is a humorous nod to a common syntax error that scammers are using in their ads on Facebook and elsewhere. The podcasts are completely free, of course.

“In Just $299” – Publishing SCAMS You Need To Avoid!! Episodes 1 and Part 2

Next week’s podcast (Episode 3) will be about the three disturbing reasons why NaNoWriMo went belly up. And, in future episodes, we’ll be having guests from the writing and publishing communities! No, we will NOT charge guests who come on the show. 🙂

If you have questions you want answered in future podcasts, or if you have topics you’d like us to cover for you, please CONTACT ME.

