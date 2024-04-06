Turns Out I’m Allergic to Allergy Meds

About a month ago, all of the sudden, my lips started itching and burning. When I looked in the mirror, I saw a large red area surrounding my lips. I looked like Bozo the Clown. I assumed it was because the humidity was so low (severely chapped lips?). It lasted for a few hours. Thank Heaven for Chapstick. I didn’t make the connection until today.

There is pollen all over the place outside. I love Spring but I hate having a running nose and cough for weeks on end. I woke up this morning with such severe symptoms that I did what I have done very few times in my life (I try to avoid medications whenever possible). I grabbed the bottle of allergy pills from the bathroom drawer.

Just a few minutes later, my lips started itching and burning again. It was so bad that I was scraping my lips with my teeth. Then, I grabbed the Chapstick and slathered it all over my lips and outside of my lips. I looked in the mirror and I once again had turned into Bozo the Clown. And, THAT was the moment I figured it out. I remembered it happened about a month ago and I had taken an allergy pill that morning as well.

I googled it and it turns out I’m not the only person allergic to allergy pills and it can cause respiratory distress. I guess I’ll have to deal with the runny nose and cough. That seems preferable to turning purple, and passing out. And, while having tissues next to me all the time is a pain, at least I don’t look like Bozo.

