The Portable Toilet Explosion!

I was camping last weekend as part of my search and rescue training. In the trailer, there’s a small, portable toilet – the kind you use on smaller boats and, of course, in small campers or trailers. After you finish your business, you stand up, lean over, pull the little handle in the front to open the hole thingymabob, and then push down on the bubble-looking gizmo to rinse out the potty.

I’d previously used that toilet several times without incident. However, last weekend, due to warm weather, high humidity, Mercury in retrograde, movement of the Earth’s magnetic pole, or just plain karma for something I naughty did or said, I found myself on the receiving end of an instant yellow shower.

I finished my business, yanked up my camouflage pants, turned around, bent over, pulled the handle thing out, and was rewarded by a HUGE splash of pee all over my face, my mouth, my hair, my shoulders, my chest, my arms, and even in my eyes. (I must have drank a LOT of coffee that morning!)

With an almost silent yelp (because I was afraid to open my mouth!), I jumped back. I do not believe I have ever been so surprised in my entire life! With my eyes still closed, I reached up onto the shelf and blindly fumbled for the baby wipes. After thoroughly washing my mouth first, then my eyelids, and then my face, I bent over again, pumped the bubble gizmo, rinsed out the potty, and then immediately grabbed my toiletry bag and headed to the camp shower.

It’s been six days now and I still feel gross.

Lesson learned? Pull on the handle just a tiny bit, and very slowly, to break the suction before

going for the full flush.

I won’t make THAT mistake again!

