ALERT – Dirty Fingernails on the Keyboard!

This week, I am “camping” while going through more community disaster training. I’m sitting in a small trailer (which does have electricity, thank goodness), and wondering when I’m going to get a nice, long, hot, REAL shower (not a camp shower). I’m also fantasizing about the s’mores I’ll be eating by the campfire tonight. Yum!!

Despite my need to keep working while I’m out here, it’s very relaxing. There is no city noise. I can hear birds singing, goats bleating, and the occasional moo of a cow nearby because the property is on a working farm. While I prefer living in the boat on the water, the woods would be my second choice.

I spent most of my morning writing my article for this week, which you might find interesting:

4 Questions to Answer Before Writing “Scathing” Exposés About People

Also, I want to remind you that the WritersWeekly Spring, 2019 24-Hour Short Story is only 16 days away! There’s a limit of 500 participants so don’t delay if you want to play!

1st Place: $300

2nd Place: $250

3rd Place: $200

+ 80 other prizes!

Read more RIGHT HERE.

RELATED

For Me, Volunteer Search and Rescue Training is Like a Really Serious Easter Egg Hunt. Here’s How YOU Can Do It, Too!

Amputees Are Usually Left for Dead … and Other Secrets I Learned in Search and Rescue Training!

Writing About My Volunteer Work Led to Paid Publication! by Julie Guirgis

I Earn $900/Month Publishing a Community Newsletter! by Wayne Adams

Make Contacts in the Community By Susana Molinolo

Getting to Know My Neighborhood to Sell More Books – Alice J. Wisler

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com.

ANGELA ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/in/angela-hoy-39071978/

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments





Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!

In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.



Also includes: