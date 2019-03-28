ALERT – Dirty Fingernails on the Keyboard!

This week, I am “camping” while going through more community disaster training. I’m sitting in a small trailer (which does have electricity, thank goodness), and wondering when I’m going to get a nice, long, hot, REAL shower (not a camp shower). I’m also fantasizing about the s’mores I’ll be eating by the campfire tonight. Yum!!
Despite my need to keep working while I’m out here, it’s very relaxing. There is no city noise. I can hear birds singing, goats bleating, and the occasional moo of a cow nearby because the property is on a working farm. While I prefer living in the boat on the water, the woods would be my second choice.
I spent most of my morning writing my article for this week, which you might find interesting:
4 Questions to Answer Before Writing “Scathing” Exposés About People
Also, I want to remind you that the WritersWeekly Spring, 2019 24-Hour Short Story is only 16 days away!
1st Place: $300
2nd Place: $250
3rd Place: $200
+ 80 other prizes!
Read more RIGHT HERE.
Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books.
