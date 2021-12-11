Five Friendly Podcasts for Book Promotion – by Amanda Steel

Guesting on a podcast can be daunting if you’re a writer who is introverted, or just a little nervous about talking to people you don’t know. That’s why it’s important to find one where the host is friendly, and more likely to put you at ease.

Here are my suggestions:

Sample Chapter Podcast

Jason A. Meuschke is the host of Sample Chapter Podcast, where the format is a short interview before the author reads a chapter of their book. The quick chat helps if you’re feeling nervous before you begin reading. Jason’s easy-going attitude means it feels like talking to someone you know, rather than being interviewed on a podcast. Although it can help to have an idea of what you want to get across, the conversation feels natural. At the time of writing this, he’s recorded almost 200 episodes, with different authors in all genres.

Mysterious Goings On

Mysterious Goings On is hosted by J. Alexander Greenwood. He uses his podcast to interview writers and to talk about creativity and all things related to writing. If you have a book to promote, this is the perfect place to do that. Be prepared to talk about your experiences as a writer, the inspiration behind your book, and your writing in general. The host is experienced in talking to authors, getting them to open up, and tell interesting stories. He’s recorded over 150 episodes.

Eat the Storms

Eat the Storms is a poetry podcast, hosted by Damien B. Donnelly. He doesn’t do interviews. Instead, you apply to guest on an episode by sending your bio to the host. Don’t be afraid to highlight your poetic achievements here. If you have had poetry published or performed anywhere, mention it. Then, if accepted, you’ll be asked to record yourself reading a selection of your poetry. This is great if you’re not confident at reading your poems because you can do as many takes as you need before sending him the finished recording.

Genuine Chit-Chat

Genuine Chit-Chat is another podcast with close to 150 episodes. The host is Mike Burton, and the podcast format is him and his guest having a chat. It’s not specifically aimed at authors, but he has had guests who are authors. The conversation can center around your book(s) and can lead anywhere, just like any conversation you would have with a friend or acquaintance. That’s why the exchange feels easier than a more formal interview.

Everything Imaginable

If you’ve published a book centered around the paranormal, either fiction or non-fiction, you might be able to get interviewed on Everything Imaginable. The host, Gary Cocciolillo, speaks to guests about their paranormal interests; from past lives, to alien abduction, and everything in between. Many of his guests have written non-fiction books on these subjects. However, if your book is fiction, but still covers some of these, you can weave it into the conversation. You probably have a pre-existing interest in the paranormal or you wouldn’t have written a novel in this genre. If you guest on this podcast, mentioning your book will be a small part of the episode. The rest will involve talking about your inspiration and personal experiences with the paranormal. Discussing a subject you’re passionate about makes it easier to open up, and Gary’s listeners love hearing the guests’ own experiences.

If you want to find more podcasts, Facebook has lots of podcasting groups, and Matchmaker FM connects podcasts with suitable guests. These don’t have to be about books and authors, as long as you can connect an interest you have, preferably related to your book, and use it as something to talk about.

RELATED

Amanda Steel is the author of Ghost of Me, which was a finalist in the Thriller category of The Author Elite Awards 2020. Amanda has worked broadcasting on BBC Radio Manchester and The NoSleep Podcast. She also co-hosts a book review podcast, and works as a copywriter. https://amandasteelwriter.wordpress.com

We are always seeking more Marketing Secrets articles, highlighting creative ways to sell books and writings. If you would like to submit a query for this column, please see our guidelines HERE.

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

The Fearless Freelancer: How to Thrive in a Recession

Want to Recession-Proof Your Freelance Business?

Freelancing in a recession doesn’t have to be scary. The Fearless Freelancer gives you a proven, step-by-step process for getting steady, high-paying clients—from a freelancer who’s thrived during two recessions.

Whether this is your first recession or you’ve been through this before, discover how to:



Boost your confidence so you can stay calm and focus

Stand out in a sea of freelancers so clients choose you

Make freelance marketing as easy as tying your shoes

Find high-paying clients that still need freelancers now

Create marketing that will attract those clients

Succeed in a recession even if you’re a new freelancer

Free Bonus Content

Also get dozens of checklists, templates, and other tools to help you recession-proof your freelance business, including:



Simple Strategic Plan for Surviving the Recession

The Ultimate LinkedIn Profile Checklist for Freelancers

Awesome Freelance Website Template

So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline

Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html