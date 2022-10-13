I Had to Take Mason to Urgent Care

The weekend before last, our daughter, son-in-law, and two grandbabies came for a three-day visit. We had so much fun! On Sunday, just before they left, our daughter asked for a box of tissues for the ride home. She said her allergies were acting up. The next day (Monday), she had a sore throat and a cough.

That evening, Mason was sick to his stomach, and also had a sore throat. The next morning, he was running a fever and coughing non-stop. His fever reached 100.7 at one point, but then hovered in the upper 99s for the next few days.

When his fever was still present on day seven, I knew he probably had a secondary infection. And, his cough was still horrible. So, he and I headed to Urgent Care. He was diagnosed with a lower respiratory tract infection, and given antibiotics as well as another prescription that would supplement the cough medicine he was taking (Mucinex).

That was three days ago and he’s still coughing, though not as badly. And, he is still running a low-grade fever. We’re supposed to take him back to Urgent Care on Friday if his symptoms haven’t started to get better. Last night, his fever was 99.4. This morning, he’s sleeping peacefully and I haven’t heard him coughing.

When Mason got sick, our 100-lb. Lab/Great Dane mix, Tank, who almost never goes downstairs, wanted to be with Mason in his room. Three days later, Mason wanted to be closer to us (upstairs) so he migrated to the guest room. Tank followed him there. We’ve had to make Tank go out to potty because he doesn’t want to leave Mason’s side. The other day, I hadn’t let Tank in yet so I went looking for him. He was sitting outside the guest room window, watching Mason.

We are SO blessed that we were able to adopt Tank and Moon last year! They are the best dogs ever! And, watching Mason’s guardian angel sitting by him non-stop while he’s sick has warmed our hearts!!!

Good dog!!! 😉

Our daughter never ran a fever. She had to take a trip to Urgent Care as well and she is still coughing, too. She’s on antibiotics, too. Her husband and their three-year-old daughter caught it but they’re already better.

It’s a bad bug!! I have been spending time with Mason, taking him his meals, cleaning up his dishes, etc., and I haven’t caught it. I tested him for Covid on day three and it was negative. Urgent Care tested him again, and also for flu. Both negative. I suspect it was the flu but that the test didn’t pick it up on day seven because he’d already gotten over that. He just had the secondary infection to deal with. And, clearly, it was a flu I’ve already had. Brian hasn’t caught it, either, because he’s been steering far clear of the germ zone. 😉

