Food Poisoning Can REALLY Kill Your Productivity!

My missive is short this week. Every Wednesday, Max (age 18) and I have lunch together. Today, I have food poisoning for the second time in three weeks. I’m starting to think local restaurants are trying to kill me.
My advice?
Avoid hole-in-the-wall restaurants that don’t look like they’ve had customers in several days. Heaven knows when the local German restaurant here last checked the expiration dates on those bratwursts. And, while you’re at it, be careful when eating chicken wings. One bad wing during lunch can lead to a VERY bad afternoon at work.
We are gearing up for a big Thanksgiving week! I’ve bought most of the stuff we need already, and will get the rest on Friday. I will be avoiding groceries store at ALL COSTS next week!!
Have a safe weekend ahead, everybody!! Things are crazy busy here so I’ll be working.
