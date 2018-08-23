We’re Melting … MELTING!!!

It’s so beastly hot here that it’s almost unbearable. Our shoes stick to the asphalt. Coco would rather her bladder burst than walk down the sunny, blazing dock to go potty. And, the boys don’t even want to go swimming! But, that is August in Florida, which is a FAR cry better than February in Maine. I was just remembering last night how I couldn’t feel my toes during the worst months when we lived there. When I’d get in the hot shower at night, my frozen toes would burn intensely while they heated up. I’d sleep in sweats, three pairs of socks, and a pair of mittens. And, our furnace worked just fine! I literally spent 3-4 months in a deep chill that I couldn’t shake. So, I’m quite happy with the heat here.

Sure, I miss the fall foliage in Maine but even that wasn’t worth the extreme cold and several feet of accumulated snow outside the door each year.

Things are blissfully quiet right now in the floating home office this week. The boys will start school just after Labor Day. They’re homeschooled so we still do things the “old fashioned way.” They have been seeing their math tutor twice a week all summer because, ya know, I am AWFUL with math (which isn’t unusual for writers).

I’m going to spend the upcoming HOT weekend reading the most recent 24-Hour Short Story Contest finalists and I’m pretty excited about that. It’s one of my favorite tasks! If it was cool outside, I’d lay in the cockpit with my tablet but, since I don’t fancy sweaty, matted hair and a sunburn, I’ll lie in the cool air conditioning instead.

And, in case you thought I was going to neglect posting more lightning pictures this week, you’re wrong. We had a doozy of a blow come through three days ago. It was AWESOME!!! 🙂

