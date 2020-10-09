Do YOU Make Your Bed Every Morning?

We are all crazy-nuts busy here. It’s our “AAAACK!!!” season at BookLocker and we’re all working double-time (literally) to get our new authors’ books on the market by Christmas. I realized yesterday that we’ve ordered food delivery more in the past two weeks than we have in the past eight months. Just today, I ordered groceries for the first time in months. I didn’t have time to go and we were running low on tons of stuff…like bread, milk, eggs, and V8 energy drinks (I have an addiction to those).

I heard from two other employees (who also work from home) that they’ve been ordering out as well. I’m thinking we should all take a moment today to step on the scale… 😉

I do make the bed every morning. I have a thing about crawling into an unmade bed at night. It’s just wrong on so many levels. I do get dressed and brush my hair and teeth. I may have let the make-up go a few times in the past two weeks. I hardly remember to wear earrings anymore but the only people who see me are family members…and the pizza delivery guy.

I must take an hour off this afternoon, however, to take Mason to church. He’s attending a Bible Study camp this weekend and he is SUPER excited about it. They have zip-lining, tubing, and much, much more. This will be the first time Mason has spent the night away from family members – EVER. And, he’s totally cool with it. 😉

I GOTTA GET BACK TO WORK!!

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books.

