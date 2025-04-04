Travel, Type, Thrive: How Writers Are Turning Social Media into a Business – by Sophia Latamaniskha

DON’T FORGET! This Saturday, 4/5/25, is the Spring, 2025 24-Hour Short Story Contest!!!

Are you a travel writer? Don’t just let your job be a job. Turn it into a business!

The game has changed in the era of social media. Now, writers are not only storytellers, but also brands. By leveraging social media, travel writers can reach a wider audience, secure sponsorship deals, and earn more than ever before.

Traditional travel writing often involves pitching to media outlets, waiting for assignments, and dealing with editorial constraints. It can, thus, be very time-consuming to create a piece of writing.

Today, of course, social media offers something even broader. By leveraging social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, travel writers can earn income from brand sponsorships, affiliate marketing, advertising revenue, and special programs from platforms like the TikTok Creator Fund.

Let’s Take a Look at Travel Writers Who Are Successfully Monetizing Social Media!

1. Jessica Nabongo – Profitable Brand Partnerships

First up is Jessica Nabongo, the first Black woman to visit every country in the world, turning her travel experiences into a personal brand. She partners with major travel brands, writes sponsored content, and uses Instagram to boost sales of her books. Her social media presence has made her a known speaker and influencer, expanding her income beyond just writing.

2. Drew Binsky – From Blogger to TikTok Star

Starting as a travel blogger, Drew Binsky transitioned to video content, primarily on TikTok, where his short-form storytelling style has attracted millions of followers. With a combination of informative and entertaining videos, he makes money through sponsorships, YouTube ad revenue, and digital product sales.

3. Brooke Saward – Digital Products and Online Courses

Brooke Saward started as a successful travel blogger but her real success came when she expanded her presence on Instagram and YouTube. She now sells travel writing courses and exclusive content to her followers, turning her brand into a profitable business.

How Do Travel Writers Monetize Social Media?

Building a loyal audience on Instagram and TikTok requires a strategy that goes beyond posting beautiful travel photos or cinematic videos. Travel writers must understand each platform’s algorithm by creating relevant, engaging, and interactive content. Consistency in posting, using the right hashtags, and strong storytelling can help increase visibility. In addition, active engagement such as replying to comments, doing live sessions, and collaborating with influencers or other creators in the same niche will accelerate audience growth.

To increase engagement and attract potential clients, travel writers must offer more value in their content. For example, sharing exclusive tips, travel guides based on personal experiences, or educational content series that provide solutions for the audience.

Using features like Instagram Reels, TikTok Duet, and polls on Instagram Stories can also drive higher engagement. Additionally, building a community by utilizing active commenting and discussion features will make the audience feel more personally connected, making them more likely to become loyal customers or potential clients for collaborations and paid projects.

What can you offer through social media as a travel writer?

Consider the following strategies:

1. Affiliate Marketing Technique – Writers can promote travel equipment, hotels, or travel insurance through links, and earn commissions from those sales.

2. Sponsored Content Technique – Usually, in this technique, travel writers will work with tourism boards, airlines, and travel brands to create paid content.

3. Exclusive Subscription Technique – Recently, many travel writers have also offered paid content through platforms such as Patreon or Instagram for travel tips and exclusive content.

4. Selling Digital Products Technique – Such as selling e-books containing travel guides or online courses about travel writing and social media growth.

5. Opening Workshops, and Becoming a Public Speaker Technique – This one technique is most in demand by young people who want to travel and a strong social media presence can bring you workshop and speaking opportunities, and brand collaborations.

Social media has truly changed the landscape of travel writing, allowing writers to go beyond traditional publications, and TO build sustainable, profitable careers. Whether through TikTok stories, brand partnerships on Instagram, or selling digital products, travel writers now have more avenues than ever to turn their passion into a business. The key is to choose the platform that best suits your style, and build strong engagement with your audience.

RELATED

Sophia Latamaniskha is a freelance content writer with a background in journalism and digital media. With experience in campus journalism and content marketing, she explores how writers can leverage social media to grow their audience and income.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

>>>Read More WritersWeekly Feature Articles<<<