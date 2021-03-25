How to SUCCESSFULLY Use Twitter to Sell Your Book – by Jules Schulman

Unless your name is Stephen King or Joyce Carol Oates, social media marketing is vital to a book’s success. Without the proper tools and knowledge, authors may find their posts and advertisements doomed to Internet obscurity. If used correctly, Twitter can be one of the best platforms for a writer to gain an audience – and increase book sales!

Here are some Twitter tips for any author:

Use Hashtags

Hashtags are like the table of contents of Twitter. When you post, make sure to include specific hashtags that are likely to lead a reader to your novel. Instead of #book, try #youngadultfiction. And, don’t stop there. Research and follow your hashtags to keep on-trend, and find more creative ways to promote your book and website.

Interact!

No one likes a one-sided conversation. You’ll get more views and link clicks if you regularly retweet, tag, and mention other Twitter users.

Book Link in Twitter Bio

Put the link to your book in your biography section on Twitter. This will make finding it convenient for users.

Use Gifs

Humans are visual creatures. Adding a relevant gif to your tweet will make it stand out on a user’s crowded home page.

Consistency is Key

Followers, link clicks and, most importantly, sales don’t happen overnight. Build trust with your followers by posting every day. A good trick for the busy author is to create a document full of original (future) tweets that you can copy and paste at any time when you’re snowed under with other work.

Use Humor

There is a big difference between this tweet: Read *insert your book title here* – and this tweet: I drank so much coffee while writing *insert your book title here* that I’m pretty the #starbucks cashier knows my name, my dog, and my life story. The second one is witty and engaging. It’s far more likely to get comments, likes, and retweets.

Research

Market research isn’t just for your book. Follow successful authors, editors, and publishers in your genre. Emulate what they do, and feel free to tweet at them. They may even respond!

Utilize your Network

Your mother, neighbor, dermatologist, grocer, and child’s fourth-grade teacher are all on Twitter. Real-life connections can become your biggest Internet fans. Those are the ones most likely to share your tweets! If a friend volunteers to tweet about your book or link it to their Twitter, accept immediately, and send them thank-you cookies.

Consider Twitter Ads

It may be worth the money to get your targeted tweets in front of the right people. While Twitter ads can be a shortcut to Internet visibility, they are by no means necessary.

Choose a Good Profile Photo

Unfortunately, Twitter users do judge a book by its cover. Nothing screams “new user” like a blank profile photo or banner. And, don’t wear your pajamas!

What Not to Do on Twitter:

-Don’t over-tweet at anyone. If you have mentioned a single user more than three times in a single day, you may need to slow down those Twitter fingers.

-Don’t expect fast results. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither is a Twitter presence.

-Don’t copy and paste your thesis. Keep it casual and quick.

-Don’t be negative. The descent into Internet anger is fast and furious.

-Don’t post about your breakfast. Not everything should earn a spot on your page.

Whether you’re an amateur tweeter or a professional poster, using Twitter for book marketing can be daunting…if done the wrong way. With patience and persistence, Twitter will provide you with a large audience, and will boost your book sales!

Jules Schulman is a journalist, grant-writer, and researcher. Her writing centers around learning disabilities, business trends, and the law.

