How I Make a Living as a High-Conversion Landing Page Writer – by Stowe Gregory

Businesses are always looking to create lasting first impressions. Their initial point of memorable contact? Their landing page!

The landing page is the homepage you see when you log onto a website. It’s created to showcase a sample of the quality services and products a business will offer. Anyone can create a landing page but successful business owners will tell you that their landing pages are specifically tailored to their target audience. This is where freelance writers come in!

As businesses strive to communicate clearly with their potential customers, they need words that will evoke action. Therefore, it’s easy to land high conversion writing jobs whether you’re a newbie, or a seasoned freelance writer.

How To Get Into the High-Conversion Niche

I landed my very first landing page gig through cold pitching. I was required to create a sales page that advertised a Facebook monetization course. As the client appreciated my writing, I got follow-up work that involved creating Google ads for a local service.

There are thousands of companies to cold-pitch to – some that don’t have landing pages and others that need to spruce up their existing pages. Either way, it all involves finding a brand you want to work with, visiting their website, finding relevant contacts, and reaching out with a pitch that explains why having a landing page is essential for the business.

Remember, businesses embrace formal writing, and are not looking to have chatty conversations with their potential clients. Your landing page should reflect your business-savvy chops, and include phrases like “we focus on quality work and a satisfaction guarantee” rather than casual phrases such as, “we are the coolest business you’ll ever find.”

A simple Google search will lead you to companies that are searching for freelance writers and others that don’t even know they need one. The latter will be a chance to plead your case.

How To Write a Compelling Landing Page Copy

Landing page copy is no different from the content you write daily. However, you’ll need to be persuasive to help the business make revenue. Some of the best tips that will help your copy stand out include:

Crafting Catchy Headings and Subheadings

Your headings and subheadings need to be inviting and eye catching as they are your unique selling proposition. They should encourage visitors to stay, and set the scene for what’s to come.

Add Visual Elements

Even though your writing is great, you still need to bring your readers home with the right visual elements.

Clearly Outline Features and Benefits

The benefits of the products and services are your main selling point. Clearly outline how the customer will benefit from them rather than only listing them.

Have a Call to Action (CTA)

A call to action tells visitors exactly what you’d like them to do next. Should they sign up to the service, subscribe to a newsletter, or read more?

Where to Find Landing Page Writing Jobs

Landing page writing jobs are a dime a dozen on the Internet. Websites like Indeed, Pro Blogger, and Simply Hired feature these jobs daily. Running Google searches, and cold pitching directly to companies, is another way to land these writing jobs.

Breaking Bank Every Month

You can expect anywhere from $500 to $3000 per landing page, depending on the scope of work for clients who are willing to pay a fixed price. I’ve charged an hourly rate of $50 on a couple of projects but you can always charge what you deem worthy. It’s best to quote higher, and give the client room to negotiate. This will ensure you don’t get burned in the long run.

High conversion writing is a lucrative niche that can help you make substantial earnings as a freelance writer.

Stowe Ronald is a Massachusetts-based writer who enjoys writing and converting audiences. He enjoys writing for B2B and B2C brands. He has written for Tapdesk, Amazon, and Disney among other brands.