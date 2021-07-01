How to Easily Find Paying Social Media Content Writing Jobs – by Karoki Githure

Are you a writer looking for not only lucrative but also fun writing jobs? Social media content writing is the way to go!

What is social media content?

Social media content is posts that companies or individuals create for social media networks, such as Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Of course, social media content allows more direct interaction with users as compared to traditional media, which is why successful companies use this profitable marketing medium.

Social media content can be anything from informative content, to blatant marketing posts, to more personal ones, which typically generate more “likes” and “follows,” even if the content has been posted by a business.

Who pays for social media content?

Influencers, politicians, celebrities, and businesses thrive on marketing themselves online. Therefore, they have to consistently post relevant content on their social media platforms to ensure continued engagement with their followers.

However, keeping up with social media accounts can be a daunting task because these individuals also have businesses to run. Besides being busy, they also might not have the writing skills necessary to create quality content, and would rather leave that to the professionals.

And, that’s where YOU come in.

Do you really think that well-known influencers, celebrities, and business owners are posting their own content on social media sites? I assure you they are not. Many of them have not only freelance individuals, but often entire teams of content creators working in the background.

How can you find these lucrative jobs?

I’m looking online right now and I’m seeing these jobs:

The State of Oklahoma is looking for a “social media specialist”

A digital marketing firm is hiring a “social media content writer”

A non-profit is hiring a “freelance social media content writer”

Of course, I’m not posting the links here because the jobs will undoubtedly be filled within a week or two.

Rather than looking at numerous job sites, which could take all day long, you can simply google this:

“freelance social media content writer needed”

Move past the ads at the top, and find the blue box that says: Jobs

Numerous social media positions from a variety of job websites will instantly pop up.

After that, you can start searching the major job websites using the phrases “freelance” and “social media.”

Start clicking and get hired!

RELATED

Karoki is a full-time freelance writer and loves sharing with other writers ways to earn money through writing.

>>>Read More WritersWeekly Feature Articles<<<

QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments

Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!

In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.



Also includes:

Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually

Sample phone query from Christine Greeley

The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday

Your Rights As a "Freelancer"

and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!