Q – “Where can I make short videos to promote my books on social media?”

Q – I keep seeing authors posting really neat videos on Facebook promoting their books. Where can I get some made for my book, too? I don’t mean book trailers on YouTube. I am talking about those videos that catch someone’s attention, but only need to hold their attention for a few seconds.

Jeremy S.

A – We use these types of videos and they are VERY effective. The site we use is really fast (you create the videos yourself – with music!) and you can test them out for free. The price is very reasonable, especially considering all the clicks we’re getting from our promotional videos! We post them to Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

HINT: Choose the square video option (not the wide one) for posting to Instagram. The wide ones get cut off.

Read more RIGHT HERE.

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com

WritersWeekly.com - the free marketing ezine for writers, which features new paying markets and freelance job listings every Wednesday.

BookLocker.com - According to attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print, BookLocker is: "As close to perfection as you're going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I've ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and have put together a package that is the best in the business. You can't go wrong here. Plus, they're selective and won't publish any manuscript just because it's accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors' books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know."

Abuzz Press offers FAST and FREE book publication, but only accepts a small percentage of submissions, and only works with U.S. authors.

PubPreppers.com - "We Prep, You Publish!" Print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish. Offers formatting and design services only, and then provides simple instructions for authors on where to sign up to have the print and ebook editions printed/listed/sold. Cut out the middle man. Keep 100% of what bookstores pay for your book!

