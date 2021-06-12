9 Magazines That Pay Writers Up to $500 or More Per Article – by Biljana Tadic

Here is a list of 9 magazines that pay writers up to $500 or more per article. These publications cover various topics, such as education, climate change, outdoors, history and sailing.

The Relevator is a magazine that covers climate change, pollution, and wildlife conservation. They are looking for stories that show local examples of how to solve problems related to ecology and pollution, narrative profiles of activists or scientists, and reported essays. Pay rates are from $300 to $350; and they pay up to $500 for more involved story.

Oregon Coastal magazine is a bi-monthly family-oriented magazine with a circulation of approximately 40,000. Oregon Coastal magazine features stories of regional interest. Suggested topics include historical events, camping and picnicking spots, one-day driving tours, and walking tours. They pay between $100 and $650 for articles.

Better Humans is a Medium publication about human potential and self-improvement. Articles are based on deep personal experience and research. They’re looking for personal success stories, tutorial and how-to guides. The average word count for articles is about 2,750 words. They pay a flat fee of $500.

PTO Today is a magazine for leaders of parent groups. The magazine is published five times a year, and covers parent involvement, leadership, fundraising, and education. The magazine accepts how-to pieces, profiles of programs and people, and first-person articles by leaders. Articles range from 600 to 1,500 words. Payment depends on the difficulty of the topic and the experience of the writer. They pay from $125 to $500 per article.

The Boundary Waters Journal is an outdoor magazine dedicated to wilderness adventure and recreation. Their call for submission is for in-depth, informative and inspiring articles about canoeing, fishing, camping, hiking, hunting and other activities. Articles range from 2,000 to 5,000 words. They pay from $200 to $500 per article. Payment is made within 30 days of publication.

Contingent magazine is an online publication about history. Its target audience is those who appreciate and enjoy history, but who are not necessarily academics. They cover topics such as the Civil War, revisionist history, political candidates, and more. The magazine accepts pitches from anyone, but prioritizes people who have completed postgraduate work in history (or a history-adjacent field). They accept mini-essays, columns, interviews, and features. Interviewees are paid $40. The base pay for a mini-essay is $75 and the base pay for a feature is $500.

Longreads is an online magazine dedicated to share the best storytelling. They are looking for essays about some human experience. Average length is between 2,500 and 4,500 words, but they also accept longer manuscripts. They prefer that you send a complete essay, and pay $500 per article.

Sailing magazine covers all aspects of sailing. The magazine accepts short news stories and features. Short news stories range in length from 100 to 500 words. Features range in length from 1,000 to 3,000 words. They pay from $50 to $500, depending on length. Payment is after publication.

Overland is an Australian quarterly literary and cultural magazine. The print journal publishes essays, fiction, poetry and reviews. The online edition publishes non-fiction articles weekly. You can submit a pitch or a completed article (between 800 and 1,200 words). They pay $120 for articles in the online magazine, and $500 for the print magazine (fiction and essays). Overland also pay for poems – $150. The magazine pays contributors upon publication.

Biljana Tadic is a freelance writer. She is interested in history and writing about historical, social and political issues.

