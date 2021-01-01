How I Earned Over $600 in 48 Hours Through WriterWeekly’s Marketplace – by Jennifer Brown Banks

No matter how skilled you are at “turning a phrase,” a lack of writing clients can have you tossing and turning all night, worrying about how to pay the bills. And, as you know, the competitive nature of freelancing these days is fierce! Attribute it to the convenience afforded by the Internet, necessity, and labor limitations placed by the pandemic. Simply put, more people are writing from home than ever before.

That is why I decided, not too long ago, to do something different, and have my creative services listed through Writers’ Directories. And, you should, too.

My WritersWeekly Marketplace listing resulted in over $600 in one 48-hour period in September. (And, by the way, this is not a paid endorsement.)

Here’s why getting listed makes good business sense:

1. Reputable directories often provide reliable, professional client connections. People who have been previously “vetted” and screened, thereby saving you time and potential headaches.

2. There’s less money you have to devote to marketing your writing services by other means and methods.

3. Directories offer a variety of assignments, clients, and opportunities.

4. Getting listed prevents you from relying solely on Craigslist for leads, or seeking work through bidding sites.

There are different types of listings available to fit your needs–based upon your genre, preferences, budget, and goals.

WritersWeekly does not charge a listing fee but they do earn a commission if a freelancer lands a job through their site. The freelancer works directly with the client and the client pays the freelancer directly. The freelancer must then send the commission to WritersWeekly. Note: WritersWeekly is very particular about which professionals they will list on their site. Making the cut can be challenging. But, that ensures their customers are extremely happy with the services provided.

For a different directory provider site, I paid $19.95 for a lifelong listing. Potential clients can view my credentials and my link, and hire me. There are no additional fees and obligations; nor does the referring provider get any funds from the money I make when clients sign on with me.

HERE’S HOW TO START:

1. DECIDE ON THE TYPE OF DIRECTORY YOU WISH TO BE INCLUDED.

There are several examples of directories to consider. Some of these include:

Poets & Writer’s Magazine

All Freelance Writing

WritersWeekly Marketplace

You can find more RIGHT HERE.

2. CREATE A SUCCINCT, SUBSTANTIVE BIO THAT INCLUDES:

Your educational background

Your areas of specialization

Your hourly rate

A link to samples of your work

An attractive, professional headshot

Your contact information

Depending upon the site’s guidelines, you might also include a few testimonials from former satisfied clients.

3. GET LISTED!

Be forewarned: results may vary. Before signing on with a directory, contact some of the freelancers listed there to see if they are happy with the service.

In closing, it should be noted that patience is crucial for optimal results. Not all leads will result in paying clients, or even desirable projects. However, being listed is a great way to increase your bottom line without increasing your marketing dollars.

Jennifer Brown Banks is a veteran freelance writer, content creator and award-winning blogger. Learn more at her popular site for scribes at penandprosper.blogspot.com.

