10 Paying Health and Wellness Markets for Writers – by Dawn Colclasure

Are you a writer who specializes in health topics? Or, are you a health and wellness professional with a knack for writing articles? If so, there are paying health markets waiting to hear from you!

Health magazines and websites are a vital part of the community because they keep readers informed. They share the latest news on the health industry, offer true stories of someone overcoming a health issue, and provide important information on how to keep fit and in good health.

Does this sound like a good fit for you? Get your pitches ready to submit to these health markets to share your health knowledge!

Anxiety Foundation

http://www.anxietyfoundation.com/contributors/

Seeks family-friendly articles on mental health. Pays $50 for articles with a minimum of 550 words.



Honey Colony

https://www.honeycolony.com/article/honeycolony-general-writing-guidelines/

Seeks articles on nutrition, plant medicine, natural antibiotics and superfoods. Pays $75 for 1000-1800 words, on publication.

SELF

https://www.self.com/story/how-to-pitch-a-story-to-self?fbclid=IwAR3bGpFBBCEzHd6fToXJczgLMwSQjwS2TflcmbdsBU4H-C8zTmxFcT7OFQc

Wants articles on health, fitness, food, beauty, love and lifestyle. Pays $300-$800, depending on the article.

Sesi Magazine

https://sesimag.com/writersguidelines/

Their audience is Black teen girls (age 13-19). According to their guidelines, they want articles on “beauty, fashion, relationships, health, careers, entertainment, fiction, and social issues.” Pays $150-$200 for 1000-3000 words.

Spirituality & Health

https://www.spiritualityhealth.com/submissions

According to their site, “We draw from the wisdom of many traditions and cultures with an emphasis on sharing practices.” Wants articles on topics such as faith, Eastern philosophy, nutrition, yoga, meditation, holistic medicine and wellness. Pays up to $200 for stories of 950 words maximum and up to $500 for features of 1500-3500 words.

Stylist

https://www.stylist.co.uk/life/writer-journalist-freelance-career-women-stories-how-to-pitch-an-article/217237

Based in London, this magazine states in their guidelines that they are looking for articles “covering women’s lifestyle, feminism, current affairs, social trends, culture, health, careers, relationships, dating, sex and tech.” Pays 150£ per article.

Verywell Health

https://www.verywellhealth.com/about-us-5180305#toc-our-mission-is-to-help-you-make-the-best-choices-for-your-health

According to their guidelines: “We work hard to break down complex health jargon, reflect the latest research, and present the most accurate information in a way that empowers you to take an active role in your health.” They’re a resource for up-to-date information. Seeks articles on health and wellness information. Pays $200-$300 for articles of 700-2000 words. The pay varies depending on the length of the article.

Well+Good

https://www.wellandgood.com/pitching-guidelines/

They want articles on health, mental health, food, lifestyle, travel, beauty and fitness. Pays $150-$500+ for 500-1200 words.

Wellcome Connection

https://wellcomecollection.org/pages/Wvl00yAAAB8A3y8p

They want articles on health and the human experience. Pays $0.50/word for 750-1000 words.

Whole Life Times

http://www.wholelifetimes.com/writers-guidelines/

A bimonthly magazine based in Southern California, they publish articles for the worldwide holistic community. According to their guidelines, they want articles on “holistic and integrative health, alternative healing, green living, sustainability and organic food, yoga, spirituality and personal growth, social responsibility, conscious business, the environment—in short, anything that deals with a progressive, healthy lifestyle.” Pays $75–150 for articles of 800-1000 words, depending on the topic. They also pay varying rates for other departments.

Good health and wellbeing are important topics for the reading public. They rely on the health magazines, websites, and newsletters to stay updated on important health news and health-related topics. They look to the writers of these publications to give them well-researched, informative and expert advice, as well as information.

Why not use your knowledge, experience and research skills to meet that need? There are always new health topics to write about, and health publications need writers to help them meet the demand for new health-related content. The ten health markets listed above can give you a good place to start writing about health and sharing your expertise.