“A radio talk show host saw my book and wants to interview me. Should I be leery?”

Q –

Hello Angela,

I hope all is well with y’all in sunny and wet Florida!

My wife received a call today from a gentleman associated with (name of radio show removed). I googled him and he seems legit. They want me to call in, and discuss my books with them. Have you heard of anything like this being of benefit to any of your friends or authors? I’ve always been leery of these types of things…

Sincerely,

Chris

A –

I’ve never heard of the show so I can’t tell you if they will or will not offer you any significant exposure. Unfortunately, these types of phone calls are usually telemarketers trying to get authors to pay to be interviewed on a show. They lure you in with false praise and promises, and then they hit you with bill. Sadly, many authors fall of this scheme. Since anyone with a computer and a microphone can have their own online “radio” show now, I would exercise extreme caution.

HAVE YOU, TOO, BE CONTACTED BY A RADIO SHOW? PLEASE SHARE YOUR EXPERIENCE IN THE COMMENTS BOX BELOW.

HAVE A WRITING- OR PUBLISHING-RELATED QUESTION FOR ANGELA? SHE’D LOVE TO HELP! Contact her RIGHT HERE.

