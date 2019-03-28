What Our Readers are Saying about the Downward Spiral of Ebook Sales

Readers’ Comments about: Ebook Sales Continue Their Downward Spiral – Is Anyone Really Surprised

Hmm… and just when I was going to write an article, “I’m so surprised to see how well my ebook sales have taken off,” after I raged the whole ebooks concept, in general.

I spend far too much time reading text on a computer screen for work to want to read more of it from a pleasure book. Frankly, when I travel by air, I almost never see an E-reader in anyone’s lap — I see both hard copy and paperback books.

I personally don’t have an E-reader and have no plans to get one, but ‘young people’ seem to have a lot of these devices. I have also seen people reading books on their phones — talk about eye-strain!

As for two of my Ebooks versions of the paperback (Highlander Imagine: For Love’s Sake; & Code Name: Immortal), I have definitely seen more sales then ever expected (several hundred dollars worth in fact!). Paperbacks sell, too, but I have noticed that France, Brazil, and Japan love Ebooks.

Oh well — no matter the format, I say keep on selling.

-Wendy Jones

Highlander Imagine: Beyond Infinity

Highlander Imagine: For Love’s Sake

Code Name: Immortal

RESPONDING TO WENDY

I agree. I stare at a screen all day long and the last thing I want to do when I get off work at 10:00 p.m. (I really do work that late most nights) is look at yet another screen. 😉

And, it’s always a good idea for authors to offer their books in print and electronic formats to entice the greatest number of readers, regardless of their reading preference.

Angela Hoy, Publisher

WritersWeekly.com and BookLocker.com

Since I only buy paper books, I had no idea that’s how gifting ebooks works on Amazon. I will tweet this information to share with other “not-in-the-know’ authors. Thank you for always teaching me something new.

Cheers!

Pamela Allegretto

Bridge of Sighs and Dreams

Two women clash in World War 2 Nazi-occupied Rome.

I agree with you one hundred percent. I had a feeling ebooks wouldn’t make the grade. I love a book in my hands to read. There is just something about a book and the six senses, as you have said!

– Victoria Malyurek

I Remember Mama

The one time I’ve found my Kindle really useful is when eating (we tend to use both hands for wielding a knife and fork here in the UK, so there isn’t a free one for holding a book open). A paperback always tries to close on me however many salt cellars and ketchup bottles I use to hold it open. I suspect the number of books available in such a small package will also be a bonus on my long haul flight to New Zealand in a couple of months.

Other than that, I prefer paper.

-Cathy Cade

