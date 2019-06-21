What Our Readers Said About: World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals For June, 2019!

REPLY:

You have a point, Barry. But, that’s why we call this “World’s WORST” Query letters, and not “Query Letters That Didn’t Quite Make The Cut.”

As the guy who sorts through all of these, I can tell you that the ones that don’t quite make it are really not that exciting. Top few reasons for rejections are:

Having too many spelling or grammatical errors in the query letter. Offering a topic that has been written about ad nauseum (Such as “Freelance Writing Requires Hard Work – It’s Not Just Sitting Around Writing And Collecting Money”) Offering an article on a subject – no matter how well written – on something that doesn’t fit WritersWeekly’s basic format. (If I get another query from someone offering us an article on Crypto-Currency, I swear I’m going to hang myself from the mizzen mast halyard.) Offering a How-To on becoming a successful freelance writer when it’s obvious that the writer just started writing professionally six months ago.

QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments – SECOND EDITION

-Brian Whiddon – Managing Editor

