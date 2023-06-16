Check Out the Phone Searches Made by Author Accused of Killing Husband – In The News – 06/15/2023

Author’s incriminating phone searches found.

New details emerge about the alleged search history of the Utah mom charged with her husband’s murder

“The searches found on Kouri Richins’ iPhone include the phrases: ‘can cops force you to do a lie detector test?’ ‘Luxury prisons for the rich in America,’ ‘death certificate says pending, will life insurance still pay?’ ‘If someone is poisoned what does it go down on the death certificate as…” Read the article to see even more!

Suing Family

Trump Suit Against Niece Over NY Times Story Advances: Judge

“Donald Trump claims that, by acting as a source for the newspaper, Mary Trump violated confidentiality provisions of a 2001 settlement that resolved an estate dispute over the family property business.”

Media suffers high unemployment rate.

Record number of media job cuts so far in 2023

“Huge levels of cuts are giving way to more union conflicts, putting pressure on media bosses…”

We need more such lawsuits.

Georgia man sues Facebook and wins after platform denied access to his account, personal photos: report

“‘What I learned is the way you submit your appeal, or whatever, is through your own profile, your own account,’ he said, FOX Atlanta reported. ‘If you don’t have an account, you have no way of submitting it, so it’s like a dog chasing its tail.'”

Now THAT’S a long checkout.

Long overdue: A book was returned to a Washington library 81 years after it was checked out

“If overdue fines had accrued at the rate of $.02/day, barring holidays and Sundays as it outlines on the card, the patron would owe about $484.80…”

