Roald Dahl’s ORIGINAL Books Flying Off Shelves After Publisher Threatens to… – In The News – 03/02/23

Would you like that in Original, or Extra Woke?

Roald Dahl’s publisher backs down after anti-woke backlash: ‘Classic’ language version to stay in print

“…copies of Dahl’s original books have been flying off the shelf. Funny that. People don’t like Woke totalitarian censorship…”

More Cancelling

Laid off: Newspapers drop office cartoon ‘Dilbert’ over creator’s racial remarks

“I’m going to back off from being helpful to Black America because it doesn’t seem like it pays off,” Adams said. “The only outcome is I get called a racist…”

Florida is a financially prosperous state.

Ron DeSantis’s Book Hits No. 1 as It Goes on Sale

“There’s a new sheriff in town, and accountability will be the order of the day…”

Cut off information – retain power.

Governments shut down the internet more often than ever, report says

“In 2022, under authoritarian regimes and in democracies, powermongers accelerated their use of these callous tactics, disrupting the internet to fuel their agendas of oppression,”

This is the generation that will be running YOUR world in a few years.

Dishonor Code: What Happens When Cheating Becomes the Norm?

“Beyda, an economics major, said students texted each other answers; looked up solutions on Chegg, a crowdsourced website with answers to exam questions; and used calculators, which were technically verboten.”

