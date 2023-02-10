Classic Jane Austen Novel Gets Trigger Warning from University – In The News – 02/09/2023

We cancelled our Disney + Subscription last fall.

Disney slammed for ‘anti-White propaganda’ in new ‘The Proud Family’ reboot

“The song also promoted the idea that President Abraham Lincoln did not actually free the slaves.”

Somebody needs an editor!

Barbra Streisand Memoir is More than a Thousand Pages Long, Cost $40 in Hardcover, Coming In November

“Presumably for that money we’ll get the inside dope on her career, romances, and architecture, not to mention politics and her involvement with the Clintons etc.”

Problems at the peacock

NBC, MSNBC employees plan walkout in protest of layoffs

“We are disappointed by the NewsGuild’s continued attempts to misrepresent the facts while we work in good faith with them to reach an agreement,” an NBC News spokesperson told The Washington Post on Wednesday morning.

Seems they didn’t plan for what to do AFTER the pandemic.

Zoom will lay off 1,300 employees and CEO is taking a massive pay cut

“Zoom, more than most companies, came to define the early days of the pandemic, as many turned to its platform to video chat with friends and colleagues during lockdowns.”

China competing to create better AI

Alibaba Is Joining the AI Race. It’s Developing a ChatGPT Rival.

“Alibaba is a legacy Chinese tech giant that is increasingly pivoting to high-growth areas that are exposed to AI. At its core an e-commerce company, Alibaba has a booming cloud computing business, which is a segment of the group that is leading its high-tech push.”

Amazon just keeps doing the wrong thing…

Amazon Layoffs Hit Comixology Staff

“Staff immediately affected by the layoffs were reportedly locked out of work accounts, and were unable to access information about the terms of their severance.”

US Journalist Targeted

3 organized crime members with ties to Iran charged in assassination attempt against US citizen in NY

“‘We face an alarming rise in plots emanating from Iran, China, Russia and elsewhere, targeting people in the United States, often using criminal proxies, and cutouts,’ Assistant Attorney General Matt Olson told reporters.”

The Speech Police Strike Again

Classic Jane Austen novel hit with ‘gender stereotyping’ trigger warning by London university

“Academics at the University of Greenwich have alerted students that the 1817 satirical novel Northanger Abbey contains “sexism” and ‘toxic relationships and friendships,’ according to content notes obtained by The Telegraph.”

First Interview by Iranian Author after potentially deadly attack.

Salman Rushdie speaks out on horrific stabbing: ‘There have been nightmares’ but I’m ‘lucky’

“Rushdie said that the traumatic, near-death experience has made it difficult for him to write and had forced him to consider hiring security.”

Test your knowledge!

Classic authors quiz! How well do you know the facts about these great authors and their works?

“Take this fun lifestyle quiz about books and authors.”

Read More "In The News" Here.