Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 08/06/2021

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??
We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Military/Defense/National Security Writer
The National Interest
Freelance Writer
RMCM Holdings
Freelance Writer
SteadyContent.com
Freelance Project Management Writers
Codeless, Interactive LLC
Freelance SaaS Writers
Codeless, Interactive LLC
Freelance Writers – Pays $0.04-$0.07/word
PICKCOMFORT
Freelance Content Specialist
Virayo
Freelance Writer
Networks Hardware
Freelance Writer
Legalcom Group
Freelance Writers
WordAgents.com
Freelance Sewing and Craft Writers
DIY Media
Freelance Tech News Writer
Authority Media
Freelance Editor – Pays $16-$20/hour
Panda Copy
Freelance Writer
Vivial Media LLC
Freelance Personal Finance Writers
DebtHammer
Freelance Home Décor Writer
REG Marketing
Freelance Daily Sports Writers – Pays $160/week
JL Web Properties LLC
Freelance Writers – Pays $10/hour
Precision Content LLC
Freelance Personal Development & Lifestyle Bloggers – Pays $75/article
Mellowed
Freelance SEO Writers
Ahrefs Pte Ltd
Freelance Copywriter
Osmo
Freelance Content Writer
The Streamable
Freelance Writer/Editor
Jerry
Freelance Copywriter
Nasco Education
Freelance Writer
Wpromote
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $20-$25/hour
Ad Strategies
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $28-$32/hour
PeopleCaddie
Freelance Digital Content And Social Writer
Cella
Content Writer – Pays $50K/year
BeMo Academic Consulting Inc.
Freelance Writers
Freethink
Digital News Writer – Pays $23-$28/hour
People Magazine
Freelance Medical History Interviewer/Writer – Pays $16-$18/hour
NOGALES PSYCHOLOGICAL COUNSELING, INC.
Freelance Screenwriter – Pays $15-$16/hour
Timothy Bompart Inc.
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!
QUERY10
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts
and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor,
which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html
BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!
BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.