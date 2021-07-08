Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 07/08/2021

THE SUMMER, 2021 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS ONLY 9 DAYS AWAY! SIGN UP TODAY IF YOU WANT TO PLAY!
Freelance Technology Editor
Simplify Compliance
Freelance Copy Editor
American Essence
Freelance Investigative Journalist
Project On Government Oversight
Freelance Copywriter – legal
Neon Ambition
Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $39K/year
Round Table Companies
Freelance Editor – Contemporary Pediatrics and OB/GYN
MJH Life Sciences
Freelance Celebrity Entertainment Feature Writer
Nicki Swift
Freelance TV Business Writer
Penske Media Corporation
Freelance Senior Media Writer
Penske Media Corporation
Freelance Staff Writer – beauty & fashion
LoveToKnow Media
Freelance Content Writer
Ardent Growth
Freelance Writers – Pays $0.06-$0.10/word
Fractal Digital Pte. Ltd.
Freelance Copywriter
Fabrik Media
Freelance Content Editor – Pays $20-$25/hour
Omega Unlimited
Freelance Resume Writer
Great Resumes Fast, LLC
Freelance Writers
Crowd Content
Freelance Computer Networking Writers
Comparitech
Freelance Home Improvement Writers
JL Web Properties LLC
Freelance Writer – Pays $0.05/word
Caiman ventures, MB
Freelance Science and Health Writers and Editors
Dotdash
Freelance Copywriter
CallTrackingMetrics
Freelance Entertainment Editor
Screen Rant
Freelance Digital Marketing Copywriter
Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV)
Freelance Editor – assignments & sponsorships
BuzzFeed
Freelance Health Content Writer
League
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $30/article
viralMD
Freelance Copywriter
SMC National
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $13-$17/hour
Highway and Heavy Parts
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $14-$18/hour
360 Quote LLC
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $40K-$50K/year
Integrity Energy
Freelance Proofreader
Cella
