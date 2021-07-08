Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 07/08/2021

THE SUMMER, 2021 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS ONLY 9 DAYS AWAY! SIGN UP TODAY IF YOU WANT TO PLAY!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??

We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Technology Editor

Simplify Compliance

Freelance Copy Editor

American Essence

Freelance Investigative Journalist

Project On Government Oversight

Freelance Copywriter – legal

Neon Ambition

Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $39K/year

Round Table Companies

Freelance Editor – Contemporary Pediatrics and OB/GYN

MJH Life Sciences

Freelance Celebrity Entertainment Feature Writer

Nicki Swift

Freelance TV Business Writer

Penske Media Corporation

Freelance Senior Media Writer

Penske Media Corporation

Freelance Staff Writer – beauty & fashion

LoveToKnow Media

Freelance Content Writer

Ardent Growth

Freelance Writers – Pays $0.06-$0.10/word

Fractal Digital Pte. Ltd.

Freelance Copywriter

Fabrik Media

Freelance Content Editor – Pays $20-$25/hour

Omega Unlimited

Freelance Resume Writer

Great Resumes Fast, LLC

Freelance Writers

Crowd Content

Freelance Computer Networking Writers

Comparitech

Freelance Home Improvement Writers

JL Web Properties LLC

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.05/word

Caiman ventures, MB

Freelance Science and Health Writers and Editors

Dotdash

Freelance Copywriter

CallTrackingMetrics

Freelance Entertainment Editor

Screen Rant

Freelance Digital Marketing Copywriter

Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV)

Freelance Editor – assignments & sponsorships

BuzzFeed

Freelance Health Content Writer

League

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $30/article

viralMD

Freelance Copywriter

SMC National

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $13-$17/hour

Highway and Heavy Parts

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $14-$18/hour

360 Quote LLC

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $40K-$50K/year

Integrity Energy

Freelance Proofreader

Cella

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:

http://writersweekly.com/post-job

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.