Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 07/08/2021

July 8, 2021 No Comments

Freelance Technology Editor
Simplify Compliance

Freelance Copy Editor
American Essence

Freelance Investigative Journalist
Project On Government Oversight

Freelance Copywriter – legal
Neon Ambition

Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $39K/year
Round Table Companies

Freelance Editor – Contemporary Pediatrics and OB/GYN
MJH Life Sciences

Freelance Celebrity Entertainment Feature Writer
Nicki Swift

Freelance TV Business Writer
Penske Media Corporation

Freelance Senior Media Writer
Penske Media Corporation

Freelance Staff Writer – beauty & fashion
LoveToKnow Media

Freelance Content Writer
Ardent Growth

Freelance Writers – Pays $0.06-$0.10/word
Fractal Digital Pte. Ltd.

Freelance Copywriter
Fabrik Media

Freelance Content Editor – Pays $20-$25/hour
Omega Unlimited

Freelance Resume Writer
Great Resumes Fast, LLC

Freelance Writers
Crowd Content

Freelance Computer Networking Writers
Comparitech

Freelance Home Improvement Writers
JL Web Properties LLC

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.05/word
Caiman ventures, MB

Freelance Science and Health Writers and Editors
Dotdash

Freelance Copywriter
CallTrackingMetrics

Freelance Entertainment Editor
Screen Rant

Freelance Digital Marketing Copywriter
Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV)

Freelance Editor – assignments & sponsorships
BuzzFeed

Freelance Health Content Writer
League

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $30/article
viralMD

Freelance Copywriter
SMC National

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $13-$17/hour
Highway and Heavy Parts

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $14-$18/hour
360 Quote LLC

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $40K-$50K/year
Integrity Energy

Freelance Proofreader
Cella

