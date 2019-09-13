Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 09/12/2019

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Multimedia Copy Editor
GateHouse Media
Freelance Editor/Writer/Researcher
Congressional Digest
Freelance Health And Wellness Content Update Editor – Pays $30/hour
Verywell
Freelance Beauty Content Update Editors/Producers – Pays $15-$25/hour
Byrdie
Freelance Content Editor – Pays $14-$18/hour
blind ad
Price Benowitz
Freelance Government/Politics Reporters
blind ad
Parallel Path
Freelance Chemistry Managing Editor – Pays $40/hour
Sciencing.com
TV Series Finale
Servi-Tek, Inc.
Freelance Contributor/Journalist
Facilius Inc.
Quill Content
Freelance Travel Writer & Editor – Pays $20-$35/hour
LittleQuest
Freelance Copywriter/Copy Editor
May Media Group
AbleVets LLC
Green Flower
Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $40K-$60K/year
The Admin Center
Romper
Liaison Creative + Marketing
LoveToKnow Media
Freelance Shopping Contributing Editor
Romper
Freelance Legal Website Writer
Shouse Law Group
Audience Ops
Freelance Business Plan Writer – Pays $25-$50/hour
blind ad
Freelance Appellate Brief Writer
Latitude
Freelance Education/Mental Health SEO Freelance Writer
blind ad
Freelance Wedding/Event Planner Writer
LoveToKnow Media
Freelance Environmental/Green Living Expert Writer
LoveToKnow Media
Freelance Hair/Beauty/Fashion Writer
LoveToKnow Media
Herbsmith
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!
In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.
Also includes:
- Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually
- Sample phone query from Christine Greeley
- The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday
- Your Rights As a "Freelancer"
- and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!
It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!
Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.
Read more here:
It's a Dirty Job
So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline
Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.
But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html
Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed
A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!
Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html