Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 02/27/2020

Freelance Digital Marketing Writers
Window to Recovery
Freelance U.S. Politics Staff Writer
The National Interest
Freelance Technology Staff Writer
The National Interest
Freelance Multimedia Copy Editor
Gannett Newspapers
Freelance Writer – Pays $60K-$80K/year
Freethink
Freelance Social Media Journalist/Creator
RT.com
Freelance SAT/ACT Math & Science Writers
PrepScholar
Freelance Legal Marketing Writer
BluShark Digital LLC
Freelance Academic Writer – Pays $12-$16/page
SimpleTense Education
Freelance Blog Writers
MLRP Media Group Inc.
Freelance Writer for Tattoo Design Ideas
NextLuxury
Freelance Network Intelligence, Maintenance Management, and Literature Writers
Point Visible
Freelance Fishkeeping/Aquarium Writer
Found First Marketing Inc.
Freelance Content Writer
One Firefly
Freelance UX Content Writer
Rational
Freelance Cannabis Writers
GrowMyHerbs
Freelance Evergreen Editor
Digital Trends
Freelance Web Content Editor
StudySync/BookheadEd Learning, LLC
Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $18-$22/hour
Owner Rep Consulting
Freelance Editor
Sigma Xi
Freelance Writer
Setting Mind
Freelance Entertainment Writer – includes benefits
EndGame360
Freelance Data Literacy Writer
Complexly, LLC
Freelance Chemistry Writer
Complexly, LLC
Freelance Copywriter
Michael Saunders & Company
Freelance RFP Response Writer
Agiloft
Freelance Writer – Pays $20/hour
The Vacationeer
Freelance Music Production Blogger/Writer Contributor – Pays $50/article
Immersa Learning Networks
Freelance Contract Writer – Pays $60K/year
ClydeBank Media LLC
Freelance Content Creator – Pays $1,500/month
blind ad
Freelance Dog-Loving Writer
This Dog’s Life
