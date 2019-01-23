Freelance Tech Blogger Needed – Pays $40/hour

Sunlight Media LLC
811 W. 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
angelo(at)sunlightmedia(dot)org
https://sunlightmedia.org/
Angelo Frisina, Founder / CEO
DESCRIPTION OF PUBLICATION:
Sunlight Media is a professional web design company and digital marketing agency, located in downtown Los Angeles. We provide custom web development, logo design, digital marketing, iOS & Android app development, and video production services. We also have a highly skilled android developer on staff ready to bring your mobile app design to life. Our team of seasoned professionals are expertly trained to handle all of your mobile development & digital marketing needs.
TECH WRITER/BLOGGER NEEDED
Seeking freelance blog / article writer for technology / marketing related posts to be featured on our blog https://sunlightmedia.org/web-design-blog/
Content must be 100% unique, current and optimized for google search.
Please send 3 links to similar published posts.
PAYMENT:
$40 per hour.
Paid upon completion.