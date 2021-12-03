Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 12/03/21

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??
We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance UK/EU Staff Writer
Fierce Biotech
Freelance Reporter
BenefitsPRO
Freelance Home Design and Lifestyle Feature Writer
House Digest
Freelance Entertainment, Science, and History Feature Writer
Grunge
Freelance Entertainment, Science, and History News Writer
Grunge
Freelance Food and Grocery News Writer – Pays $20/hour
Mashed
Freelance Content Writer – Weddings
LovetoKnow.com
Freelance Writer – Pays $100/week
BurialLink
Freelance Content Writer
Centra Staffing
Freelance Mental Health Blogger
HealthyPlace
Freelance Health Writer
blind ad
Freelance SEO Writers
Digital Nod
Freelance Content Writers
The HOTH
Freelance Dialogue Writers
SWAG MASHA
Freelance WordPress Blogger – Pays $33K-$35K/year
WordCandy
Freelance Personal Finance Writer
blind ad
Freelance Product Review Writer
LaserReviews
Freelance Tech, Computers, Hardware, Gaming Writers
Tech Central
Freelance Ghostwriter
Woof & Beyond
Freelance Editor
pi3g e.K.
Freelance Writers
JL Web Properties LLC
Freelance Food and Health Writers
Bold Word Media
Freelance NFL History Writers
JL Web Properties LLC
Freelance Writer
Sartorius
Freelance Content Writer
Pinnacle Group
Freelance Content Designer/UX Writer
Hopin
Freelance Medicine Content Creator
Kaplan Test Prep
Freelance UX Copywriter
Hero Digital
Freelance Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour
Jerry
Freelance Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour
BizPac Review Inc
Freelance Writer
Mindful Media
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!
QUERY10
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts
and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor,
which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html