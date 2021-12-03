Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 12/03/21

December 3, 2021 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??

We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance UK/EU Staff Writer
Fierce Biotech

Freelance Reporter
BenefitsPRO

Freelance Home Design and Lifestyle Feature Writer
House Digest

Freelance Entertainment, Science, and History Feature Writer
Grunge

Freelance Entertainment, Science, and History News Writer
Grunge

Freelance Food and Grocery News Writer – Pays $20/hour
Mashed

Freelance Content Writer – Weddings
LovetoKnow.com

Freelance Writer – Pays $100/week
BurialLink

Freelance Content Writer
Centra Staffing

Freelance Mental Health Blogger
HealthyPlace

Freelance Health Writer
blind ad

Freelance SEO Writers
Digital Nod

Freelance Content Writers
The HOTH

Freelance Dialogue Writers
SWAG MASHA

Freelance WordPress Blogger – Pays $33K-$35K/year
WordCandy

Freelance Personal Finance Writer
blind ad

Freelance Product Review Writer
LaserReviews

Freelance Tech, Computers, Hardware, Gaming Writers
Tech Central

Freelance Ghostwriter
Woof & Beyond

Freelance Editor
pi3g e.K.

Freelance Writers
JL Web Properties LLC

Freelance Food and Health Writers
Bold Word Media

Freelance NFL History Writers
JL Web Properties LLC

Freelance Writer
Sartorius

Freelance Content Writer
Pinnacle Group

Freelance Content Designer/UX Writer
Hopin

Freelance Medicine Content Creator
Kaplan Test Prep

Freelance UX Copywriter
Hero Digital

Freelance Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour
Jerry

Freelance Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour
BizPac Review Inc

Freelance Writer
Mindful Media

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!





 





 





Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!


QUERY10




 

Fall 2020 24 Hour Short Story Contest


 



90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.

We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!

Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!

Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

 



HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY


Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!


Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!



  • Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
  • Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
  • Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
  • Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.