Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 11/19/2020

Freelance Assistant Sports Editor

The Seattle Times

Freelance Sr. Content Editor & Writer

Innerbody Research

Freelance Health and Wellness News Writer – Pays $20/hour

Health Digest

Freelance Celebrity Entertainment News Writer – Pays $20/hour

Nicki Swift

Freelance Movie and TV Feature Writer – Pays $20/hour

Looper

Freelance Reality TV Writer

The List

Freelance Celebrity Feature Writer

The List

Freelance Website Content Editor – Pays $25-$35/hour

The Wall Street Transcript

Freelance Writers

AmpiFire

Survival, Prepping, Outdoors Freelance Writer – Pays $0.04/word

Napper Media

Freelance Personal Finance Writers

Verti Studio

Freelance Dating & Relationship Advice Writer

Love Strategies, Inc.

Freelance B2B SaaS/Technology Content Writers

LeadsPanda

Freelance Content Writer

Lime Copywriting

Freelance Woodworking Writer – Pays $0.07/word

BuildEazy

Freelance Content Writer for Article Outlines

Prudent Reviews LLC

Freelance Makeup, Beauty & Skincare Writer – Pays $0.03-$0.06/word

Makeup/Beauty Blogger

Freelance Impact/Sustainable Investing Writers

Fractal Digital Pte. Ltd.

Freelance Entertainment Staff Writer

FanSided

Freelance Menu Editor

Tovala

Freelance Script/Copywriter

Maximum Games

Freelance Assessment Writer

Soomo Learning

Freelance Content Writer

Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck, LLP

Freelance Spanish Grammar Content Writer

Mango Languages

Freelance Italian Grammar Content Writer

Mango Languages

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $15-$20/hour

Caputo Design, Inc.

Freelance Writer

Zoe Financial

Freelance Ghostwriter – Pays $32-$46/hour

eBrands

Freelance Copywriter

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Freelance Proofreader

The Art of Education University

