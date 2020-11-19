Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 11/19/2020

November 19, 2020 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

 

Freelance Assistant Sports Editor
The Seattle Times

Freelance Sr. Content Editor & Writer
Innerbody Research

Freelance Health and Wellness News Writer – Pays $20/hour
Health Digest

Freelance Celebrity Entertainment News Writer – Pays $20/hour
Nicki Swift

Freelance Movie and TV Feature Writer – Pays $20/hour
Looper

Freelance Reality TV Writer
The List

Freelance Celebrity Feature Writer
The List

Freelance Website Content Editor – Pays $25-$35/hour
The Wall Street Transcript

Freelance Writers
AmpiFire

Survival, Prepping, Outdoors Freelance Writer – Pays $0.04/word
Napper Media

Freelance Personal Finance Writers
Verti Studio

Freelance Dating & Relationship Advice Writer
Love Strategies, Inc.

Freelance B2B SaaS/Technology Content Writers
LeadsPanda

Freelance Content Writer
Lime Copywriting

Freelance Woodworking Writer – Pays $0.07/word
BuildEazy

Freelance Content Writer for Article Outlines
Prudent Reviews LLC

Freelance Makeup, Beauty & Skincare Writer – Pays $0.03-$0.06/word
Makeup/Beauty Blogger

Freelance Impact/Sustainable Investing Writers
Fractal Digital Pte. Ltd.

Freelance Entertainment Staff Writer
FanSided

Freelance Menu Editor
Tovala

Freelance Script/Copywriter
Maximum Games

Freelance Assessment Writer
Soomo Learning

Freelance Content Writer
Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck, LLP

Freelance Spanish Grammar Content Writer
Mango Languages

Freelance Italian Grammar Content Writer
Mango Languages

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $15-$20/hour
Caputo Design, Inc.

Freelance Writer
Zoe Financial

Freelance Ghostwriter – Pays $32-$46/hour
eBrands

Freelance Copywriter
Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Freelance Proofreader
The Art of Education University

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.













Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!


QUERY10




Fall 2020 24 Hour Short Story Contest




90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.

We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!

Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!

Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY


Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!


Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!



  • Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
  • Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
  • Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
  • Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html



BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!

BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.