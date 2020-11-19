Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 11/19/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Assistant Sports Editor
The Seattle Times
Freelance Sr. Content Editor & Writer
Innerbody Research
Freelance Health and Wellness News Writer – Pays $20/hour
Health Digest
Freelance Celebrity Entertainment News Writer – Pays $20/hour
Nicki Swift
Freelance Movie and TV Feature Writer – Pays $20/hour
Looper
Freelance Reality TV Writer
The List
Freelance Celebrity Feature Writer
The List
Freelance Website Content Editor – Pays $25-$35/hour
The Wall Street Transcript
Freelance Writers
AmpiFire
Survival, Prepping, Outdoors Freelance Writer – Pays $0.04/word
Napper Media
Freelance Personal Finance Writers
Verti Studio
Freelance Dating & Relationship Advice Writer
Love Strategies, Inc.
Freelance B2B SaaS/Technology Content Writers
LeadsPanda
Freelance Content Writer
Lime Copywriting
Freelance Woodworking Writer – Pays $0.07/word
BuildEazy
Freelance Content Writer for Article Outlines
Prudent Reviews LLC
Freelance Makeup, Beauty & Skincare Writer – Pays $0.03-$0.06/word
Makeup/Beauty Blogger
Freelance Impact/Sustainable Investing Writers
Fractal Digital Pte. Ltd.
Freelance Entertainment Staff Writer
FanSided
Freelance Menu Editor
Tovala
Freelance Script/Copywriter
Maximum Games
Freelance Assessment Writer
Soomo Learning
Freelance Content Writer
Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck, LLP
Freelance Spanish Grammar Content Writer
Mango Languages
Freelance Italian Grammar Content Writer
Mango Languages
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $15-$20/hour
Caputo Design, Inc.
Freelance Writer
Zoe Financial
Freelance Ghostwriter – Pays $32-$46/hour
eBrands
Freelance Copywriter
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Freelance Proofreader
The Art of Education University
