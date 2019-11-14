Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 11/14/19

November 14, 2019 No Comments

Freelance Legal Writer
BluShark Digital LLC

Freelance Editor
Liquid and Grit

Freelance Inventory Management Writers
Fortis Agency

Freelance Writer
Sky Pix

Freelance Writers – Pays $100/article
Good Writer

Freelance CS:GO Writers – Pays $0.06/word
CSGOguides

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.04/word
Deconstructed Media

Freelance Travel Writer & Editor – Pays $25-$35/hour
Fairytrail

Freelance SEO Copywriter – Pays $30/hour
Direct Line Development

Freelance Copywriter
Republic Digital Management

Freelance Digital Content Manager – includes benefits
Vituity

Freelance Dating App Writer – Pays $20-$35/hour
Fairytrail

Freelance Dallas-Fort Worth News & Travel Writer
Narcity Media

Freelance Writer
HotNewHipHop.com

Freelance Houston Travel & News Writer
Narcity Media

Freelance Copywriter – must be Spanish speaking
BCV

Freelance Dating App Writer – Pays $20-$35/hour
Fairytrail

Freelance Subject Matter Expert/Course Writer – for Spanish language curriculum
Construct

Website Content Writer/Manager – includes benefits
Stage 4 Solutions, Inc.

Freelance Content Creator
Peak Media

Freelance Resume Writer – Pays $40-$60/hour
Best Resume Inc.

Freelance Content Manager & Copywriter
Scratch Financial Inc.

Freelance Feature Article Writer
Grunge.com

Freelance Marketing Copywriter
TruBrand Marketing

Freelance Editor
Full Picture

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $15/hour
Portkey SEO Solutions

Freelance Travel Writer & Editor – Pays $20-$35/hour
Fairytrail

Freelance Newsletter Writer – Pays $45K-$60K/year
Inside.com

Freelance Journalist
The Activated People

Freelance Writer – Pays $50/article
blind ad

Freelance Auction Writers – Pays $25/listing
Iconic Motorbike Auctions

Freelance Certified Electronic Transcriber – Pays $30-$40/hour
Modern Legal Solutions

Freelance Transcriptionist
eScribers

 

