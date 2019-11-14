Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 11/14/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Legal Writer

BluShark Digital LLC

Freelance Editor

Liquid and Grit

Freelance Inventory Management Writers

Fortis Agency

Freelance Writer

Sky Pix

Freelance Writers – Pays $100/article

Good Writer

Freelance CS:GO Writers – Pays $0.06/word

CSGOguides

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.04/word

Deconstructed Media

Freelance Travel Writer & Editor – Pays $25-$35/hour

Fairytrail

Freelance SEO Copywriter – Pays $30/hour

Direct Line Development

Freelance Copywriter

Republic Digital Management

Freelance Digital Content Manager – includes benefits

Vituity

Freelance Dating App Writer – Pays $20-$35/hour

Fairytrail

Freelance Dallas-Fort Worth News & Travel Writer

Narcity Media

Freelance Writer

HotNewHipHop.com

Freelance Houston Travel & News Writer

Narcity Media

Freelance Copywriter – must be Spanish speaking

BCV

Freelance Dating App Writer – Pays $20-$35/hour

Fairytrail

Freelance Subject Matter Expert/Course Writer – for Spanish language curriculum

Construct

Website Content Writer/Manager – includes benefits

Stage 4 Solutions, Inc.

Freelance Content Creator

Peak Media

Freelance Resume Writer – Pays $40-$60/hour

Best Resume Inc.

Freelance Content Manager & Copywriter

Scratch Financial Inc.

Freelance Feature Article Writer

Grunge.com

Freelance Marketing Copywriter

TruBrand Marketing

Freelance Editor

Full Picture

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $15/hour

Portkey SEO Solutions

Freelance Travel Writer & Editor – Pays $20-$35/hour

Fairytrail

Freelance Newsletter Writer – Pays $45K-$60K/year

Inside.com

Freelance Journalist

The Activated People

Freelance Writer – Pays $50/article

blind ad

Freelance Auction Writers – Pays $25/listing

Iconic Motorbike Auctions

Freelance Certified Electronic Transcriber – Pays $30-$40/hour

Modern Legal Solutions

Freelance Transcriptionist

eScribers

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments

Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!

In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.



Also includes:

Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually

Sample phone query from Christine Greeley

The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday

Your Rights As a "Freelancer"

and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!

It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.

Read more here:

So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline

Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html