Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 11/14/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Legal Writer
BluShark Digital LLC
Freelance Editor
Liquid and Grit
Freelance Inventory Management Writers
Fortis Agency
Freelance Writer
Sky Pix
Freelance Writers – Pays $100/article
Good Writer
Freelance CS:GO Writers – Pays $0.06/word
CSGOguides
Freelance Writer – Pays $0.04/word
Deconstructed Media
Freelance Travel Writer & Editor – Pays $25-$35/hour
Fairytrail
Freelance SEO Copywriter – Pays $30/hour
Direct Line Development
Freelance Copywriter
Republic Digital Management
Freelance Digital Content Manager – includes benefits
Vituity
Freelance Dating App Writer – Pays $20-$35/hour
Fairytrail
Freelance Dallas-Fort Worth News & Travel Writer
Narcity Media
Freelance Writer
HotNewHipHop.com
Freelance Houston Travel & News Writer
Narcity Media
Freelance Copywriter – must be Spanish speaking
BCV
Freelance Dating App Writer – Pays $20-$35/hour
Fairytrail
Freelance Subject Matter Expert/Course Writer – for Spanish language curriculum
Construct
Website Content Writer/Manager – includes benefits
Stage 4 Solutions, Inc.
Freelance Content Creator
Peak Media
Freelance Resume Writer – Pays $40-$60/hour
Best Resume Inc.
Freelance Content Manager & Copywriter
Scratch Financial Inc.
Freelance Feature Article Writer
Grunge.com
Freelance Marketing Copywriter
TruBrand Marketing
Freelance Editor
Full Picture
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $15/hour
Portkey SEO Solutions
Freelance Travel Writer & Editor – Pays $20-$35/hour
Fairytrail
Freelance Newsletter Writer – Pays $45K-$60K/year
Inside.com
Freelance Journalist
The Activated People
Freelance Writer – Pays $50/article
blind ad
Freelance Auction Writers – Pays $25/listing
Iconic Motorbike Auctions
Freelance Certified Electronic Transcriber – Pays $30-$40/hour
Modern Legal Solutions
Freelance Transcriptionist
eScribers
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!
In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.
Also includes:
- Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually
- Sample phone query from Christine Greeley
- The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday
- Your Rights As a "Freelancer"
- and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!
It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!
Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.
Read more here:
It's a Dirty Job
So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline
Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.
But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html