Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 11/08/18

November 8, 2018 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Education Writer
The Colorado Sun

Freelance Writers – Pays $200/article
Matador Network

Freelance Writer
Life Extension

Freelance International Marketing Editor – French and Dutch speaking roles
Wonderbly

Freelance ARE Exam Prep Content Writer
Black Spectacles

Freelance Digital Shift Editor
Yardbarker

Freelance Science Writer – Pays $150/article
Science Buzz

Freelance Newsletter Writer
Inside.com

Freelance Copywriter With Experience in LED Lighting
Myledy

Freelance Pet Writers
Red Cat Media

Freelance Writer
Launch That

Freelance Advertising Copywriter
SmartBug Media

Freelance Writer
EcoSun Homes

Freelance Content Specialist
Mcgarrybowen

Freelance Product Copywriter
LiiRN

Freelance Editorial Associate
Vox Media

Freelance Writer
Vivial Media LLC

Freelance Social Media Editor
Economic Hardship Reporting Project

Freelance Business Insider Contributors Editor – includes benefits
Insider Inc.

Freelance Accounting Assessment Writers – Pays $30-$35/hour
A Pass Educational Group, LLC

Freelance SEO Writer – Pays $40-$50/hour
Infinia Search Inc.

Freelance Medical Editor – includes benefits
M3 USA

Freelance Resume Writers
ClearPointHCO/YourResumeWiz

Freelance Music Writer for Lifestyle Blog
Auster

Freelance Writer
The Bluegrass Standard Online Magazine

Freelance SEO/Blog Writer – Pays $40/hour
Bridgeway Legal Funding

Freelance Writer for Website Content
blind ad

Freelance Home Theater Writers
Digital Trends

Freelance Writers
blind ad

Freelance Copywriter with Yacht/Boat Experience – Pays $20/hour
blind ad

 

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

 

 

 



7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition


At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.

And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!

Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!



Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.