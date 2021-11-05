Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 11/04/21

November 4, 2021 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??

We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Writer – Pays $75K-$80K/year
WealthManagement.com

Freelance Writer and Editor
One Day, Teach for America

Freelance Writer
Rolling Stone

Freelance Writer
Launch Potato

Freelance Writer – Pays $20/hour
Static Media

Freelance Cloud-Based Software Writer/Reviewer
Cloudwards

Freelance Writer
Finstock Media

Freelance Book Reviewer – Pays $40-$45/review
IndieReader

Freelance Content Writer
Centra Staffing

Freelance SEO Writers
WordAgents.com

Freelance SEO Writer
PICKCOMFORT

Freelance Disc Golf Writer
Reaper Disc Supply

Freelance Writers, Editor and Content Manager
Men’s Gear

Freelance Writer
GMass, Inc.

Freelance Tutorial Editor
Real Python

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $60K-$70KCAD/Year
Dyspatch

Freelance Marketing Content Writer – Pays $40-$80/hour
The Mom Project

Freelance Newsletter Writer
Insider Intelligence

Freelance Food and Grocery Feature Writer – Pays $20/hour
Mashed

Freelance Digital Content Writer – Pays $35K-$55K/year
Graphite

Freelance Editor
Profiles

Freelance HCP Copywriter
Clutch

Freelance Customer Service Content Writer
Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Freelance Physics Content Writer
Study.com

Freelance Marketing Copywriter
Liaison Creative + Marketing

Freelance Editor
DoorDash/Caviar

Freelance Entertainment Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour
AB Media

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $18-$30/hour
ShoutVox

Freelance Writer – Pays $50/hour
WholeRoute

Freelance Content Writers – Pays $40/hour
Express Writers

 

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

 





 





 





Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!


QUERY10




 

Fall 2020 24 Hour Short Story Contest


 



90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.

We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!

Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!

Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

 



HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY


Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!


Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!



  • Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
  • Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
  • Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
  • Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.