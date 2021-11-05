Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 11/04/21

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??

Freelance Writer – Pays $75K-$80K/year

WealthManagement.com

Freelance Writer and Editor

One Day, Teach for America

Freelance Writer

Rolling Stone

Freelance Writer

Launch Potato

Freelance Writer – Pays $20/hour

Static Media

Freelance Cloud-Based Software Writer/Reviewer

Cloudwards

Freelance Writer

Finstock Media

Freelance Book Reviewer – Pays $40-$45/review

IndieReader

Freelance Content Writer

Centra Staffing

Freelance SEO Writers

WordAgents.com

Freelance SEO Writer

PICKCOMFORT

Freelance Disc Golf Writer

Reaper Disc Supply

Freelance Writers, Editor and Content Manager

Men’s Gear

Freelance Writer

GMass, Inc.

Freelance Tutorial Editor

Real Python

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $60K-$70KCAD/Year

Dyspatch

Freelance Marketing Content Writer – Pays $40-$80/hour

The Mom Project

Freelance Newsletter Writer

Insider Intelligence

Freelance Food and Grocery Feature Writer – Pays $20/hour

Mashed

Freelance Digital Content Writer – Pays $35K-$55K/year

Graphite

Freelance Editor

Profiles

Freelance HCP Copywriter

Clutch

Freelance Customer Service Content Writer

Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Freelance Physics Content Writer

Study.com

Freelance Marketing Copywriter

Liaison Creative + Marketing

Freelance Editor

DoorDash/Caviar

Freelance Entertainment Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour

AB Media

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $18-$30/hour

ShoutVox

Freelance Writer – Pays $50/hour

WholeRoute

Freelance Content Writers – Pays $40/hour

Express Writers

