Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 10/31/18

Freelance Digital Copy Editor/Reporters – Pays $15/hour
Interactive Content Services
Freelance Mortgage Finance Editor
Aging Media Network
Freelance Senior Editor
Life Extension
Freelance Senior Digital Editor
WeAreTeachers
Freelance Resume Writer – Pays $40/resume
blind ad
Freelance Legal/Content Writer – Pays $35/piece
blind ad
Freelance Financial Writer – Pays $220/four sections, $50/bio
blind ad
Freelance Men’s Lifestyle Writer
blind ad
Freelance Copywriter
SkinSpirit
Freelance Writers and Editors – Pays $200-$1000/project
blind ad
Freelance Editorial Contributor
BuzzFeed
Freelance Marketing Content Creator
Atticus, Inc.
Freelance Content Marketing & PR Manager
The Satell Institute
Freelance Writers – Pays $100/article
Investing Daily
Freelance Ghost Writer/Staff Writer/Web Content Writer – Pays $250/week
Access Performance International
Freelance Writer
Chattertime Media Inc.
Freelance Copy Editor
iD Tech
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20/hour
Transcription for Everyone
Freelance Medical Writer
LJR Solutions, LLC
Freelance Medical Editor
Ebix Inc.
Freelance Writer
Top Talent Careers
Freelance Content Writer
DoctorLogic
Freelance Ghost Writer – Pays $15-$30/hour
RideEasy Snowsports
Freelance Certified Professional Resume Writer – Pays $40-$55/hour
Perfect Resume Careers
Freelance Contract Writer – Pays $0.04-$0.09/word
Tempesta Media
Freelance Resume Writer – Pays $40-$120/day
BOLD
Freelance Creative Content Manager
CenturyLink
Freelance Managing Editor – includes benefits
HMP Global
Freelance Latino TV Comedy/Drama Episodic Writer – Pays $500-$750/job
FastLane Media Ventures, LLC
Freelance Health Writers
Ausmed
