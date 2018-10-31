Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 10/31/18

October 31, 2018 No Comments

Freelance Digital Copy Editor/Reporters – Pays $15/hour
Interactive Content Services

Freelance Mortgage Finance Editor
Aging Media Network

Freelance Senior Editor
Life Extension

Freelance Senior Digital Editor
WeAreTeachers

Freelance Resume Writer – Pays $40/resume
blind ad

Freelance Legal/Content Writer – Pays $35/piece
blind ad

Freelance Financial Writer – Pays $220/four sections, $50/bio
blind ad

Freelance Men’s Lifestyle Writer
blind ad

Freelance Copywriter
SkinSpirit

Freelance Writers and Editors – Pays $200-$1000/project
blind ad

Freelance Editorial Contributor
BuzzFeed

Freelance Marketing Content Creator
Atticus, Inc.

Freelance Content Marketing & PR Manager
The Satell Institute

Freelance Writers – Pays $100/article
Investing Daily

Freelance Ghost Writer/Staff Writer/Web Content Writer – Pays $250/week
Access Performance International

Freelance Writer
Chattertime Media Inc.

Freelance Copy Editor
iD Tech

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20/hour
Transcription for Everyone

Freelance Medical Writer
LJR Solutions, LLC

Freelance Medical Editor
Ebix Inc.

Freelance Writer
Top Talent Careers

Freelance Content Writer
DoctorLogic

Freelance Ghost Writer – Pays $15-$30/hour
RideEasy Snowsports

Freelance Certified Professional Resume Writer – Pays $40-$55/hour
Perfect Resume Careers

Freelance Contract Writer – Pays $0.04-$0.09/word
Tempesta Media

Freelance Resume Writer – Pays $40-$120/day
BOLD

Freelance Creative Content Manager
CenturyLink

Freelance Managing Editor – includes benefits
HMP Global

Freelance Latino TV Comedy/Drama Episodic Writer – Pays $500-$750/job
FastLane Media Ventures, LLC

Freelance Health Writers
Ausmed

 

